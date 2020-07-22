Independent candidate for state Assembly district launches campaign at Dells Common Council

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Wisconsin Dells Common Council heard a statement from a candidate for the 41st state Assembly District at its July 21 meeting, who positions herself as an independent looking to find unity across the aisle.

Jean Bartz, who lives just outside the Dells, is running for the seat currently held by Joan Ballweg, who is running for state Senate this fall against Republican Ken Van Dyke and Democrat Joni Anderson. Bartz is currently slated to run against four Republicans and a Democrat in November for the 41st district seat, and is at present the only woman on the ballot.

In her statement to the council, Bartz marketed herself as an independent candidate who wants to break the partisan gridlock in Wisconsin. In her view, someone coming in from outside the two-party system can smooth the legislative process out and find common ground.

“I believe the partisanship that we’re seeing at our state level is really crippling our legislature’s ability to make changes and improvements to our state,” Bartz said. “And what better way than to have an independent, someone who’s not labeled with any particular party, to be able to go in, hopefully be a mediator and try to bring some cohesion?”