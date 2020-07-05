Indian Agency House speaker series to coincide with 'once-in-a-lifetime' archaeology dig in Portage

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” to help conduct an archaeology dig coincides with this year’s speaker series at the Historic Indian Agency House in Portage.

At 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays in July, the free series will highlight the processes involved in interpreting what archaeologists find, said Adam Novey, HIAH director and curator. In the last two weekends this month, community members, including children as young as 5, can sign up to dig alongside professional archaeologists at the Agency House.

The connection between the digs and the speakers “enables people to learn about the site through a very hands-on experience and also through a more informational-type format,” Novey said. “So if you think you enjoy the subject of archaeology, you have a lot of different topics and different ways to learn … about it this summer.”