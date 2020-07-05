Indian Agency House speaker series to coincide with 'once-in-a-lifetime' archaeology dig in Portage

A “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” to help conduct an archaeology dig coincides with this year’s speaker series at the Historic Indian Agency House in Portage.
At 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays in July, the free series will highlight the processes involved in interpreting what archaeologists find, said Adam Novey, HIAH director and curator. In the last two weekends this month, community members, including children as young as 5, can sign up to dig alongside professional archaeologists at the Agency House.
The connection between the digs and the speakers “enables people to learn about the site through a very hands-on experience and also through a more informational-type format,” Novey said. “So if you think you enjoy the subject of archaeology, you have a lot of different topics and different ways to learn … about it this summer.”
Though the last three speaking events will be outdoors at the HIAH — weather permitting — the first on Tuesday will be a live online presentation by author Ann Keating. Keating published a book last fall on Juliette Kinzie, who lived in the Agency House in 1832 with her husband, Indian Agent John Kinzie. Anyone interested can sign up to watch from home at agencyhouse.org.
The outdoor events are on archaeology: On July 14, archaeologist John Wackman will discuss the practice from the 1600s through the early 1900s, as well as the dig he led at the Agency House in the 1980s; on July 21, Constance Arzigian of the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse archaeology department will talk about prehistoric archaeology; and on July 28, Novey will explore the history of Agency House blacksmiths, whose shop is the dig’s focus.
“We’re excited to see what we might be able to learn about what went on at the Agency in the past. Where the written record leaves off, archaeology is hopefully going to get us some answers,” Novey said.
He suggested attendees bring a lawn chair and bug spray for the outdoor lectures. In a normal year, they would be held inside the museum, but organizers decided to move the venue in light of COVID-19. Novey added he’s thankful the pandemic didn’t impact the series “as much as it could.”
While the HIAH offers a speaker series every year, this is the first year it’s hosting an archaeology dig in more than three decades. Novey said Arzigian will lead the dig with assistance from Wackman.
“We have never really done this before since the late 1980s, so this year it’s going to be a special opportunity — pretty much a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for families to do an actual archaeology dig,” he said.
Like last year, the series is co-sponsored by the Museum at the Portage, which the Portage Historical Society maintains. Society President Vicki Vogts said she’s “excited” about the lectures.
“We’re trying to team together with our other historical sites here in town,” Vogts said. “You know, I want to work together.”
Masks are required at the in-person events. For more information on the dig or to sign up, visit agencyhouse.org/archaeology-2020.
