Indiana man lands state bowfishing record channel catfish in Wisconsin River

Fermanich said the fish came out of a dark corner next to the boat and heard it bobbing in and out of the water. Way took aim, fired and reeled it in.

“Right away he got a nice good shot on it and reeled it in got it next to the boat,” Fermanich said.

Fermanich said it took himself and Way’s son, Gage, to lift it out of the water. Fermanich said the fish was heavy and he was surprised by its size.

“It was crazy,” Fermanich said. “I’ve never seen a catfish that big.”

Mitchell agreed.

“The pictures don’t even do it justice, the fish is so big,” Mitchell said. Both said they didn’t know it was a state record at the time, but Mitchell had a feeling it could possibly be one for the record books.

“We we’re so excited,” Mitchell said. He added the excitement is still with him a month after the fish was caught.

According to the DNR website, bowfishing can only be conducted on certain species of fish, such as channel catfish and flathead catfish. The lower Wisconsin River from the Prairie du Sac dam to the US Highway 12 bridge has a bow/cross season from May 2 until Nov. 30.