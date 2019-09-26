Indigenous People’s Day events throughout Sauk County are meant to represent the unity of the county, it’s municipalities and the Ho-Chunk Nation, according to organizers.
The events, Oct. 12 through 14, are inspired by the newly adopted motto “One Sauk, Naturally," which promotes the county, its five municipalities and the Ho-Chunk nation being dedicated to promotion and preservation of natural resources. The events of Indigenous People’s Day will be an example of the collaborative efforts between the groups.
“What we wanted to do was to take, the fundamental forces of government, and unite them in positive ways, to collaborate around these very big issues for all of our communites,” said Sauk County Board Chairman Peter Vedro. “We came up with the idea of ‘One Sauk, Naturally.’”
Each day will represent a different aspect of the motto.
Oct. 12 is the Day of Restoration, which will give county residents the opportunity to care for the natural resources throughout the county, with prairie restoration at White Mound park and Sacred Earth. The event also will provide a chance to celebrate the natural resources of the county with prairie mural painting at Yellow Thunder memorial.
A Day of Celebration is Oct. 13 at the Sauk County Fairgrounds in Baraboo and will give residents the opportunity to celebrate and learn about the Ho-Chunk Nation, with a cultural arts presentation from the Ho-Chunk color guard and an interactive friendship dance.
Attendees will have the opportunity to meet Ho-Chunk President Marlon White-Eagle and witness a variety of cultural events and games related to the Ho-Chunk Nation.
“We want to bring together as many of the community members under one roof to share experiences as possible in a kind of joyous and celebratory way,” said Vedro.
Oct. 14 is the Day of Commemoration and includes a flag ceremony, where representatives from Ho-Chunk nation and Sauk County Board of Supervisors will raise a Ho-Chunk Nation Flag in the Sauk County Board room.
Vedro says this will be the first time in the history of Sauk County that a Ho-Chunk flag will be displayed within county government buildings. The flag ceremony will serve to formally proclaim the new and continued relationship moving forward, as well as honor the indigenous people throughout the county.
“For the first time in Sauk County we will honor our indigenous people,” said Vedro. “It’s a big deal. We’re really excited about it. It’s so we can understand each other better.”
Thite-Eagle says representatives from the Ho-Chunk Nation have been involved on planning committees and working toward a new working relationship with the county.
White-Eagle said forging a new relationship will help to break down long time barriers between the Ho-Chunk and the county and looks forward to what each party can bring to the partnership.
“It’s a positive relationship. We are looking at how we can be better neighbors and be more collaborative, where in the past it wasn’t as collaborative,” said White-Eagle. “Right now, it’s an open communication, on this event and other possible partnerships.”
