Initial plans unveiled for Audubon Inn in Mayville

The historic Audubon Inn in Mayville is about to have a new life.
Amy Hopfinger and Todd Strauss are the new owners of the property, 45 N. Main St., after the hotel and restaurant fell into foreclosure last year and shuttered. They have renamed the site the Audubon Hotel and Event Venue.
The hotel is being renovated and with an emphasis on events with a bar and venue space. Website and booking information is to be posted.
Hopfinger announced in a Facebook post that they are renovating the interior of the building along with some tuck pointing and renovations. The exterior will be painted in the spring. The upper two lobby areas are being completed and the rooms will come next over the coming weeks to freshen up the space with new colors.
Support Local Journalism
The Audubon will be able to host events like small- to medium-sized weddings, holiday parties, corporate events, showers and more. The entire hotel can even be rented out if need be.
Meanwhile, Strauss and Hopfinger are looking for artists interested in having their work being displayed and sold at the Audubon and photos taken on the staircase in the main lobby. Artists can send an email to amyLhopfinger@gmail.com. Those with photographs can send them in an email, through Facebook or mail them to N8605 Highland Road, Watertown.
The Audubon Inn and attached NOLA North Grille both closed last year. The hotel was first built in 1896 and is a landmark in downtown Mayville with its ornate facade. The hotel first opened as the Beaumont by Jacob and Anna Mueller, the editors of a German-language newspaper that lives on today as the Dodge County Pionier.
It operated with other uses such as a boarding house and bar before falling into disrepair. The hotel was renamed the Audubon in the 1980s and restoration work began in the 1990s as the building cycled through different owners. The Audubon is on the National Register of Historic Places.
The property fell into foreclosure last year, with the previous owners owing hundreds of thousands of dollars after receiving funding from both Horicon Bank and a Dodge County revolving loan program. Horicon Bank and Dodge County fought in court over whose mortgage would get priority in deciding who would control the property with the foreclosure, and the case was decided in Horicon Bank’s favor.
The property was sold in August for $300,100, according to county records.
Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.