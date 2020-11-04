Initial plans unveiled for Audubon Inn in Mayville

The historic Audubon Inn in Mayville is about to have a new life.

Amy Hopfinger and Todd Strauss are the new owners of the property, 45 N. Main St., after the hotel and restaurant fell into foreclosure last year and shuttered. They have renamed the site the Audubon Hotel and Event Venue.

The hotel is being renovated and with an emphasis on events with a bar and venue space. Website and booking information is to be posted.

Hopfinger announced in a Facebook post that they are renovating the interior of the building along with some tuck pointing and renovations. The exterior will be painted in the spring. The upper two lobby areas are being completed and the rooms will come next over the coming weeks to freshen up the space with new colors.

The Audubon will be able to host events like small- to medium-sized weddings, holiday parties, corporate events, showers and more. The entire hotel can even be rented out if need be.