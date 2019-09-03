A teenage boy was sent to a hospital with injuries Monday after he fell while scaling a cliff at Pewit’s Nest near Baraboo.
The 17-year-old was climbing down a cliff on the north side gorge of the state natural area when he slipped and fell 20 feet, said Mike Green, a Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources conservation warden supervisor based in Baraboo.
Pewit’s Nest is located along Highway W, roughly 3 miles west of the city of Baraboo.
The boy was within an area of the gorge cordoned off by the DNR when he fell, but Green said no law enforcement action was taken.
Baraboo Fire & Rescue teams and the Department of Natural Resources responded to the scene, Green said.
The teen was raised to safety in a basket during a technical rescue and taken to a hospital in the Baraboo area.
“It went as well as one could hope for,” said Mark Willer, Assistant Chief of Training for the Baraboo Fire Department. “We didn’t have any major issues. We were able to get the patient out safely.”
Monday’s operation was the first technical rescue at Pewit’s Nest this year, Green said.
Green said a split rail fence was installed along the north side gorge in 2018. Since then, fewer falls have occurred and fewer people have been injured while hiking.
“I think it’s safe to say if people stay inside of that fence, they’re gonna be safe from the fall,” Green said. “That’s what we ask the public to do.”
Willer said the fence has reduced the number of people diving off the cliffs into the water.
He added that fire and rescue crews have received fewer calls in 2019 than in prior years, citing successful public education efforts and citizens reminding each other to stick to safe hiking paths.
Monday was a busy day for Baraboo’s rope rescue crews, Willer said. In addition to the call at Pewit’s Nest, teams also responded to two separate rescue missions Monday at Devil’s Lake State Park.
During one of those calls, the male subject declined to be taken to a hospital by ambulance. On a second call at Devil’s Lake, crews were able to rescue a person who was atop a cliff.
