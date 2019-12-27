Inmate assaults staff member at Waupun Correctional Institution

An inmate at Waupun Correctional Institution assaulted a staff member on Christmas Eve, the state Department of Corrections said Friday.

According to information provided by Shannon Carpenter, assistant deputy secretary for the DOC, the assault involved an improvised weapon and the staff member was transported to a hospital in the area with unspecified injuries.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The assault is being investigated by the DOC and the Dodge County Sheriff's Office.

The facility put a lock down into effect over safety and security concerns that will remain in place until the DOC believes it is safe to resume normal operations. Visiting hours and phone calls will remain in place during the lock down unless otherwise noted.

The DOC does not have any further comment at this time as investigations continue.

According to circuit court records, no one has been charged with a related crime as of Friday afternoon.

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.