Inmate charged with attempted homicide in Columbia County prison assault

A man was charged with attempted homicide following an assault at Columbia County Correctional late last year.
Lamar L. Anderson, 27, was charged this month in Columbia County Circuit Court with felony battery by a prisoner and felony attempted first-degree intentional homicide, both with repeated modifiers. He faces 76 years in prison and $10,000 in fines if convicted of the charges.
According to the criminal complaint, a sheriff's detective sergeant heard dispatchers send an ambulance to the prison around 8:15 p.m. Dec. 30, 2020 with a report of an inmate attacking a female officer. The detective went to the hospital to meet with the victim, a prison sergeant whose head was bandaged. The bandage was soaked with blood. The victim said she had been attacked by Anderson in a housing unit while she was giving him a nebulizer.
The victim said Anderson struck her multiple times in the head and face with the nebulizer box. She did not remember other details at the time.
The complaint says law enforcement responded to the interview room where the assault took place and saw a significant amount of blood on the floor and blood splatter on the walls and door. A medical device with blood on it was in the middle of the room. A metal shiv was placed on a table after being recovered from the room. The shiv was about five-and-a-half inches long with a curved end sharpened to a point.
Law enforcement viewed video of the incident. Anderson was seen walking into a dayroom area with the nebulizer box and then into the interview room where the victim was working at a medical cart. Anderson spoke to the victim from the doorway, looked around the dayroom and then lunged into the doorway to strike the victim with the nebulizer box.
The victim fell to the ground and Anderson appeared to strike her three more times out of camera view. He then returned to the other room and took something out of his coat sleeve to place into his right hand before walking back into the interview room as the victim was getting up. According the the complaint, the video showed Anderson pushing the victim into a corner and making stabbing motions with his right hand. He then left the room again, and the victim barricaded herself inside.
The video showed Anderson pacing in the dayroom before staff entered and secured him. Another video with sound from an officer who arrived showed Anderson saying, "I tried to kill her."
An initial appearance is scheduled for April 8.
