Input sought for East Davis Street project

Members of the public were given the opportunity to provide input on a Beaver Dam street project via zoom before details are cast in concrete Thursday.
About a dozen people joined the session on the reconstruction of East Davis Street between South Spring Street and South University Avenue. They raised questions about the path that will be paved for this and future projects.
According to MSA project manager Jaime Kurten, the project length is approximately 0.43 miles. The project corridor is classified as a major collector, requiring a poured concrete surface. Proposed improvements to the corridor include reconstruction of the pavement structure including curb and gutter, sidewalk replacement, street lights, storm sewer, sanitary sewer and water main. The project will closely match the existing horizontal and vertical alignments. Right-of-way acquisitions for curb ramp improvement and temporary limited easements for grading are anticipated.
“The project team is currently in the preliminary design phase of preparing the construction plans,” said Kurten.
Sidewalks will be installed no further back than they now stand, although they will be widened to five feet for Americans with Disabilities Act compliance. Terraces will be four feet wide.
The street will be closed during construction, although attempts will be made to provide access to private driveways and public intersections. Sidewalk will remain intact for the duration on one side.
A timeline has not yet been established but construction will definitely take place during the summer. Since Jefferson School (a block to the south) will likely be in session part of that time, every effort to avoid school traffic congestion will be considered.
State and federal funding cover 80 percent of costs, with the remainder locally funded. Sewer and water improvements will be covered by Beaver Dam Utilities revenues. Special assessments will made for sidewalk, driveway aprons, lead or galvanized water laterals, defective sewer laterals, and street lighting. A schedule of those fees has not yet been formulated. Those who require lateral and sewer replacements may hire private contractors, although the work must be completed within a timeline to prevent delaying construction.
“We don’t yet know what those costs are, but we do want to make people aware that those fees are coming,” Kurten said.
Total cost, including sewer and water improvements, is $2.5 million.
Representatives of the City of Beaver Dam and project design staff were available for the duration of the virtual meeting to answer questions and provide additional information.
Mayor Becky Glewen asked whether trees are going to be planted, as part of the city’s ongoing efforts to maintain its status as a “Tree City” designee.
“Four feet is about the minimum you would want to allow tree planting, but if that is desired it’s not too late to incorporate that,” said Kurten.
She said the city would have to take on tree planting as the Wisconsin Department of Transportation will not commit to the two-year watering and maintenance needs.
Alderman Mike Wissell asked whether bike lanes were considered and was told they were not, given the narrow width of the street. Parking is allowed only on the south side of the roadway.
Dan Mulhern, of the Beaver Dam Department of Public Works, said the narrow terrace already poses problems for snow removal.
“There’s not a lot of room there,” he said, indicating that city crews often have to clear the terraces during high accumulations.
Kurten said the terraces will be a little bit wider than they are today, with the road built slightly narrower to accommodate the change.
Another person was assured to adequate drainage will be installed to prevent road heaving caused by the wetness of the area. According to that citizen, the neighborhood is well known for having many natural springs which could cause the same damage that is seen in area basements and foundations.
Exhibits and a comment form are posted on the city’s website, www.cityofbeaverdam.com.
