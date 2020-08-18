Input sought for East Davis Street project

“Four feet is about the minimum you would want to allow tree planting, but if that is desired it’s not too late to incorporate that,” said Kurten.

She said the city would have to take on tree planting as the Wisconsin Department of Transportation will not commit to the two-year watering and maintenance needs.

Alderman Mike Wissell asked whether bike lanes were considered and was told they were not, given the narrow width of the street. Parking is allowed only on the south side of the roadway.

Dan Mulhern, of the Beaver Dam Department of Public Works, said the narrow terrace already poses problems for snow removal.

“There’s not a lot of room there,” he said, indicating that city crews often have to clear the terraces during high accumulations.

Kurten said the terraces will be a little bit wider than they are today, with the road built slightly narrower to accommodate the change.

Another person was assured to adequate drainage will be installed to prevent road heaving caused by the wetness of the area. According to that citizen, the neighborhood is well known for having many natural springs which could cause the same damage that is seen in area basements and foundations.

Exhibits and a comment form are posted on the city’s website, www.cityofbeaverdam.com.

