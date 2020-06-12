Instructors: Online children's theater in Portage provides much-needed social engagement

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Children’s theater in Portage will be an online experience this summer due to public health concerns and also because the instructors believe virtual theater is better than no theater at all.

It begins at 9 a.m. Monday with a new “First Steps” program for children ages 3 to 5. Its instructor, Beth Edmondson, said parents may still enroll their children on the first day of class for $20 and that for a half-hour each morning through Friday, they'll use their bodies, senses and emotions to create, play and build confidence through interactive storytelling, puppet theater and more.

“There is still a lot of distance between kids and between people, in general, and we understand that can be really hard for them,” said Edmondson, who is the musical theater director at Portage High School. “They can’t see their friends without as many play-dates, they don’t go to the playground as much as they used to and they didn’t get to finish school. This can be really isolating for them and so we’re excited about offering opportunities where they can connect and play with each other, even if it is through a screen.”