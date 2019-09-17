Building a gaga ball pit in Oak Park for his Eagle Project was a personal mission for 15-year-old Charlie Walker.
Walker, who has been a Boy Scout for eight years and a member of Boy Scout Troop 247, played the game during his childhood at church camp and youth group events. Gaga ball, also called panda ball, is a game similar to dodge ball where participants play in an octagon ring and cannot hit anyone above the knee with a ball.
He also noticed students at Sacred Heart School go next door to Oak Park when the church is having a funeral, Walker said. While the park has a basketball court, baseball field, playground area and tennis court, Walker thought one more asset would help enhance the park and give children something else to do.
“I thought it won’t hurt to add one more thing that everyone in our community can use regardless of whether they go to Sacred Heart,” Walker said.
He installed the 20 by 20 foot pit on Labor Day weekend, taking about three hours to assemble. On one of the sides of the octagon is the directions on how to play the game along with sand burned letters above detailing the projects monetary donation by the Webb Fund, used by the city to give money towards local projects to enhance the community.
Walker presented his project to the Reedsburg Common Council last year requesting Webb Fund money to help with expenses for the project. The council approved up to $1,000 for Walker’s project. The cost of the kit and other supplies costs about $900, Walker said.
“I’m really thankful for the support of the city,” he said. “I’m very thankful for the support of the community.”
From the time council approved the money, it took about a year for him to complete his project. Timing was an issue as last years floods presented a delay and he realized he had to submit his project to the Boy Scout Council for further approval before he could start the project.
He also had to have a plan, do research on the best kit to purchase, recruit volunteers, pre-cut and sand the boards and sand burn the letters detailing the Webb Fund’s donation into the octagon.
During the day of assembly, Walker faced another challenge as he realized some of the boards were a hair too long and had to run back home to cut them down to size. While he said leading an entire project and had “growing pains” it presented him with important life lessons, like being a leader doesn’t always mean you are always right and “time management is an oxymoron.”
Walker believes the project enhances Oak Park. Parks and Recreation Director Matt Scott agrees, adding he’s seen other children play the game since Walker installed the pit.
“Kids bring a new activity we want to promote that stuff,” Scott said. “It’s another activity for kids to do. It’s something different than your traditional playground equipment and your athletic field, like baseball and tennis, and it provides another outlet for kids to exercise and socialize,”
Walker, whose a sophomore at Reedsburg Area High School, said he wants to take things “one step at a time” in deciding what’s after completing his project. He wants to be a leader in whatever he decides to do in life, he said.
“Wherever I go in life I want to be a leader, not a follower,” Walker said.
