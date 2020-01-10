Interim Administrator Dave Berner leads Columbus through transition

Berner told the Columbus Journal the city plans to fill the position by the end of March. Deadline to apply is Jan. 16 and a full job description is available on the city’s website: https://www.cityofcolumbuswi.com/2170/Administrator.

“We’ve got some good candidates to bring forth to the Council,” Berner said.

Applicants will be whittled down to a pool of 8-10 candidates. Those top candidates will answer questions from the City Council in video format. Berner said candidates will go through a series of interviews, reference checks, and have an opportunity to meet city staff. They will also spend a couple of days at City Hall, getting familiar with Columbus. After an administrator is hired, Berner will work with them for about a week for a smooth transition.

“You’re able to captain the ship and keep it going in a positive direction,” Berner said.

Before retiring from full-time work in 2011, Berner served six communities in management roles. He began his civic career at an early age. Berner, only 23 years old, was elected mayor of Rice Lake, his hometown, in 1978.

“At that time, I was the youngest mayor ever elected in Wisconsin,” Berner said. “Since then another young man was elected mayor at 19, also in Rice Lake.”