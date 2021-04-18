Interviews scheduled for new Beaver Dam fire chief after Mannel retirement

Interviews are on the way to find a replacement for Beaver Dam Fire Chief Alan Mannel now that he has retired.

Mannel's last day was Friday, April 16. Deputy Fire Chief Matt Christian will be the interim fire chief until his own retirement from the department about May 28. The deadline for applications was on Friday, and there were about eight candidates last week, including two internal.

Closed sessions of the city's Police and Fire Commission are scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday to interview candidates for the position. Police and Fire Commission Chair Jeff Kohman said he expects the process will take about 45 to 60 days before it's done.

Before his retirement, Mannel said he had been mostly out of the loop, but he was involved in putting out an ad about the position with the state fire chiefs association and received a few calls inquiring about the job.

"It’s been an honor and a privilege to serve the Beaver Dam community. It’s a community we fell in love with," he said, noting that it's where he's built his retirement and where more of his family members have moved as well. "Our roots are deep and solid. It's been a great career. It's been a great ride."