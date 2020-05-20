Intimate gathering marks official groundbreaking for Merrimac school’s expansion

Since the 1990s, the school’s student enrollment has tripled.

Thompson said all of that has led to the day’s events. “It is an honor to be able to celebrate what was and what we are,” Thompson said. “The best is yet to come.”

Noting the district was only able to invite a handful of people to the event, Sauk Prairie School District Superintendent Jeff Wright shared his gratitude for the community’s support of the near $65 million referendum on the April 7 election ballot – held a few weeks into the state’s Safer at Home order.

“I am grateful the referendum passed by almost 21%” Wright said. “Considering the circumstances of the moment; to have that outpouring of support for schools, students and families of the district has been absolutely amazing.”

Wright said while most of the referendum dollars will be spent on the rehabilitation and expansion of the high school, “several million” will be spent on Merrimac Community Charter School.

“We are standing in what will be four new classrooms to the north of the building,” Wright said. “As you know it is very much needed.”