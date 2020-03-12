Intruder shot by homeowner medically cleared, charged with three felonies

A 22-year-old Wisconsin Rapids man who allegedly attempted to break into a home March 4 and was shot by the homeowner has received medical treatment and is now charged with three felonies.
According to the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, Todd Parker, 22, of Wisconsin Rapids attempted to break into a home in Kingston and was shot by the homeowner. He was later flown by med-flight to the hospital, where he was treated and medically cleared.
Parker is now facing charges of felony first degree recklessly endangering safety, felony attempted burglary of a dwelling, felony bail jumping, and misdemeanors criminal damage to property, criminal trespass, and disorderly conduct.
If convicted, he could face up to 12 years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $25,000, or both, for the recklessly endangering safety charge; up to seven years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $25,000, or both, for the attempted burglary charge; and up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for the bail jumping charge.
According to the criminal complaint, multiple officers responded to a shooting at a residence on Thompson Street in Kingston at about 4 a.m. March 4. Juneau County Dispatch advised the officers that a man with a knife had attempted to break down the front door of the residence while threatening to kill the homeowner, and the homeowner then shot the intruder in the stomach and chest.
After arriving on scene officers found the man, later identified as Parker, half-naked lying on the floor of the porch of the residence. An officer administered first aid while waiting for medical assistance.
A deputy at the scene was told by Parker that “I gave them, I mentioned a 110% I was literally going to kill them if they did not shoot me,” and “I was not going to give them an option.” Asked why he wanted to be shot, Parker responded “because the mudpuppies are in me.”
At about 4:58 a.m., Sergeant Ryan Oswold from Monroe County arrived and spoke with an officer about the investigation. Oswald informed them he had contacts with both Parker and his cousin earlier in the evening.
Detective Jay Greeno met with the cousin, who told Greeno he had come to Parker’s nearby residence to talk. The cousin said Parker left the house but did not know in which direction, and he did not have a gun. A short time later he heard numerous gun shots.
Detective Ben Goehring interviewed the homeowner who shot Parker during the attempted burglary. The homeowner stated he arrived home from work and heard yelling outside the house. Parker’s clothing was found on Thompson Street, along with multiple live .22 long rifle rounds.
The homeowner said he came downstairs and found Parker standing in his kitchen, at which time he yelled at him and got Parker to leave. A few minutes later, Parker returned and banged on the door, threating the homeowner with a knife and stating he would kill them. The homeowner asked his girlfriend to retrieve his handgun from the bedroom.
Parker was transported via medical helicopter to the hospital, where he was treated, guarded by deputies, and released into police custody. After he was released, Parker was interviewed by police.
According to Parker, he was using methamphetamine during the night of the incident. He stated he believed he was the target of a conspiracy, that family members might be involved, and someone sprayed meth on his truck.
He said he tried to get into a business in the area to attempt to use the phone, but was unsuccessful. He then traveled to the residence on Thompson Street. Parker said he believed the people in the home were part of the conspiracy to hurt him, so he left and went to his property.
While at his property, he “felt bugs crawling on his legs and getting into his blood stream,” so he took off portions of his clothes. He then returned the residence on Thomposn Street because he wanted them to shoot him as he had “mud puppies” in his blood.
Parker stated he remembered hitting the door and yelling that he was going to kill and rape them, though he felt bad about the rape portion because he “knows he is not a rapist.” He found a metal ring he used to break the window of the residence, at which time he was shot.
According to Parker’s statement, he “understood why he was shot and does not blame the residents of that home for doing what they did.”
Juneau County Judge Paul Curran set a $10,000 cash bond for Parker. He is next scheduled for an initial appearance March 25 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
