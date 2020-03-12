Intruder shot by homeowner medically cleared, charged with three felonies

Parker was transported via medical helicopter to the hospital, where he was treated, guarded by deputies, and released into police custody. After he was released, Parker was interviewed by police.

According to Parker, he was using methamphetamine during the night of the incident. He stated he believed he was the target of a conspiracy, that family members might be involved, and someone sprayed meth on his truck.

He said he tried to get into a business in the area to attempt to use the phone, but was unsuccessful. He then traveled to the residence on Thompson Street. Parker said he believed the people in the home were part of the conspiracy to hurt him, so he left and went to his property.

While at his property, he “felt bugs crawling on his legs and getting into his blood stream,” so he took off portions of his clothes. He then returned the residence on Thomposn Street because he wanted them to shoot him as he had “mud puppies” in his blood.

Parker stated he remembered hitting the door and yelling that he was going to kill and rape them, though he felt bad about the rape portion because he “knows he is not a rapist.” He found a metal ring he used to break the window of the residence, at which time he was shot.