Invasive species program coming to Columbia and Juneau counties

Dustin Ladd, Juneau County Conservationist said “Columbia and Juneau County Land and Water Conservation departments are looking forward to working with Golden Sands RC&D on this project and welcome the expertise they offer.”

Columbia County Conservationist Kurt Calkins was also looking forward to the partnership.

“[We] are excited about this opportunity to develop and enhance our surface water management programming efforts by bringing on specific resources that are targeted at AIS programming,” Calkins said.

Cisar said as the program begins in the two counties her goal is to make contacts in the community to help the process of education and outreach.

“We’re focused on getting to know the individuals that live on the water and recreate on the water,” Cisar said. "Those people will be the first ones to see something."

Cisar wants to know things like if you see anything new in the lake or something that has changed. She said something new in a lake today could have an impact on the lake in years to come.