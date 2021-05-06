Invasive species program coming to Columbia and Juneau counties

Columbia and Juneau Counties have a new aquatic invasive species program for 2021 thanks to Department of Natural Resources funding.
“The most common invasive species with see in central Wisconsin are Eurasian water milfoil and curly leaf pondweed,” said AIS (aquatic invasive species) coordinator Anna Cisar of Golden Sands Resource Conservation & Development Council. “In Juneau and Columbia Counties we are starting to see zebra mussels and purple loosestrife.”
Columbia and Juneau counties partnered with Golden Sands RC&D, a non-profit based in Stevens Point.
The funding for the program comes through the new Lake Monitoring & Protection Network (LMPN) program allocated by the Wisconsin DNR. Golden Sands RC&D applied for funds and received just under $27,000 for 2021, each county receiving roughly $13,000, Cisar said.
The funding process changed this year and funds are no longer given as a grant because the state was seeing discrepancies in where funding went. This year and going forward, funds are allocated directly to counties eliminating the competitive grant process.
Counties can either run their own AIS program or use a designated entity like Golden Sands RD&C, who serve eight counties across central Wisconsin, and use their expertise.
Golden Sands RD&C will lead the programs in the counties and work with residents on AIS related issues.
Dustin Ladd, Juneau County Conservationist said “Columbia and Juneau County Land and Water Conservation departments are looking forward to working with Golden Sands RC&D on this project and welcome the expertise they offer.”
Columbia County Conservationist Kurt Calkins was also looking forward to the partnership.
“[We] are excited about this opportunity to develop and enhance our surface water management programming efforts by bringing on specific resources that are targeted at AIS programming,” Calkins said.
Cisar said as the program begins in the two counties her goal is to make contacts in the community to help the process of education and outreach.
“We’re focused on getting to know the individuals that live on the water and recreate on the water,” Cisar said. "Those people will be the first ones to see something."
Cisar wants to know things like if you see anything new in the lake or something that has changed. She said something new in a lake today could have an impact on the lake in years to come.
“Maybe that great fishing spot has over growth so bad you can’t get the boat into the water anymore or you can’t take kids to play at the beach because the sharp shells of zebra mussels will cut the kids feet,” Cisar said “We want to hear from people if they see something new in the lake or if they look at something and say ‘that looks weird’ or ‘do I need to be concerned about this.' Those are times I want people to reach out directly to me.”
Lake groups, interested citizens/sporting groups and volunteers interested in the program, looking to set up events or with questions can contact Anna Cisar at Golden Sands RC&D at 715-343-6215x705 or email anna.cisar@goldensandsrcd.org.
Cisar said there will be outreach and educational events in both counties in the next couple of weeks.
“The program simply put is about keeping our waters healthy so we can continue to enjoy them as we do now,” Cisar said. “It’s as simple as cleaning the boat off when taking it out of the water – making sure you’re not caring anything from one body of water to another.”