Investigation: Horicon did not violate law disbanding police and fire commission

An investigation has concluded that Horicon City Council did not violate state statutes during the process of disbanding its police and fire commission over a hiring dispute.
According to a press release from Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt, a complaint was filed by members of the disbanded Horicon Police and Fire Commission alleging that council members had violated Wisconsin open meetings laws and accusing them of misconduct in office. Schmidt assigned a detective to investigate the matter.
The investigation revealed that no violation of the law could be proven to the necessary legal standard. The investigation was sent to the Dodge County District Attorney’s Office for a final review and decision. Managing Attorney Bob Barrington of the Dodge County District Attorney’s Office concurred.
The dispute arose after Horicon Police Chief Joseph Adamson announced he would retire in April. Adamson stepped down April 10.
The Horicon Police and Fire Commission began the hiring process as allowed under state statute and city ordinance. However, city council members objected to the way the hiring process was being conducted.
At a meeting in March, City Attorney Doug Plier warned the Horicon City Council that the Police and Fire Commission decision to advertise the position to exteranl candidates without first advertising the position internally, violated the city policy manual and put the city at risk for a lawsuit.