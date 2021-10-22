Investigation: Horicon did not violate law disbanding police and fire commission

At the time, Horicon PFC President Brett Culver said the PFC handbook trumped the paragraph in the city’s policmanual which Plier was concerned about. Culver explained that internal candidates would have been automatically interviewed along with a pool of external candidates by a peer panel of current Wisconsin police chiefs.

The city council voted to disband the police and fire commission at a meeting March 16. Commissions are required in municipalities with 4,000 or more residents, but Horicon’s population falls below that number.

In his analysis of the investigation, Barrington concluded it was within the city council's authority to disband the police and fire commission and that the council had acted upon advice from the city attorney. He also examined the email communication and informal conversations council members said they had regarding the police and fire commission and the police chief hiring process.

Barrington wrote that the informal communication took place following city council meetings and participants could not recall who was present or the exact dates. Barrington states he was therefore unable to determine if those conversations violated open meetings laws.

The email communications, he concluded, did not constitute meetings as defined by state statutes because there was no real-time back and forth exchange on the topic. An email from Mayor Jim Grigg was most closely scrutinized, but it elicited only two responses and the responses were two or more days later. That means there was not a real-tiem back and forth and there was not a quorum of members responding.