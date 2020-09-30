Investigation into Mauston officers nearing completion, Mile Bluff midwife program recognized

An investigation into four officers placed on leave in the city of Mauston has not yet wrapped up, though city Administrator Randy Reeg says the investigations are nearing completion.
At a meeting of the Mauston Common Council Sept. 22, the council entered a closed session to discuss the investigation and provide council members with an update on the status of the four officers on leave.
After reopening the council in open session, Reeg provided a public update on the officers “coming soon,” though he declined to give a specific time frame. He said he hopes to be able to provide additional information on at least one of the incidents in the next week.
Reeg confirmed there are two separate investigations being conducted, and the investigations are being performed by outside agencies.
The Star-Times previously reported that four officers are on leave in the 10- person Mauston Police Department after two separate incidents in August. The city provided a press release regarding the second incident on Sept. 2, which involved two officers and events occurring Aug. 26, and Reeg confirmed an earlier incident involving two different officers in a phone call Sept. 3.
While the officers are on leave pending the results of the investigation, the city is receiving help from neighboring agencies to respond to service calls.
National Midwife Week
Mauston has issued a proclamation in support of National Midwife Week, held this year from Oct. 4-10, by declaring the same week as Mauston Midwifery Week.
The city invited Emily Walden, a midwife at Mile Bluff Medical Center, and Katie Nuttall, Communication Specialist at Mile Bluff, to discuss the benefits of midwifery and the hospital’s midwife program.
“Midwifery week is a national week observed to spotlight what midwifes do, and how important it is for women to have this,” Walden said.
Walden, and midwifery, are recent additions to Mile Bluff Medical Center. She joined the hospital’s family medicine and pregnancy care team in January after moving to the area from Iowa. Among the services she provides are primary, prenatal, obstetric and gynecologic care. The midwifery program is hospital based, but also provides home care.
“Midwives provide care throughout the lifespan of the woman,” Walden said.
According to Nuttall, the hospital delivered 105 of the 425 babies delivered in the market area.
“We’re holding our own, but we were also losing people to places that have midwifery services,” Nuttall said. “We’re very excited to have Emily with us.”
Mauston Mayor Dennis Nielsen said he believes the program will be helpful for both the city and residents who go to Mile Bluff.
“It’s nice because we were having people leave and go to Reedsburg,” Nielsen said. “Maybe they’ll stay and go to Mile Bluff.”
Other action
In other action, the council:
- Approved adjustments to the fee schedule for cemetery fees.
- Approved an amendment making changes to the cemetery rules and regulations.
- Approved vouchers in the amount of $271,795.01.
- Received an update on a project for the South Union lift station. Director of Public Works Rob Nelson said the project is expected to be completed Oct. 15.
