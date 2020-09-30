Investigation into Mauston officers nearing completion, Mile Bluff midwife program recognized

An investigation into four officers placed on leave in the city of Mauston has not yet wrapped up, though city Administrator Randy Reeg says the investigations are nearing completion.

At a meeting of the Mauston Common Council Sept. 22, the council entered a closed session to discuss the investigation and provide council members with an update on the status of the four officers on leave.

After reopening the council in open session, Reeg provided a public update on the officers “coming soon,” though he declined to give a specific time frame. He said he hopes to be able to provide additional information on at least one of the incidents in the next week.

Reeg confirmed there are two separate investigations being conducted, and the investigations are being performed by outside agencies.

The Star-Times previously reported that four officers are on leave in the 10- person Mauston Police Department after two separate incidents in August. The city provided a press release regarding the second incident on Sept. 2, which involved two officers and events occurring Aug. 26, and Reeg confirmed an earlier incident involving two different officers in a phone call Sept. 3.