Investigations of county supervisors, attorney causing disagreement in Sauk County

In McCumber’s Jan. 9 email to the county board regarding his complaint against Olson, he said he requested a copy of any records used in the closed session meeting but was denied and was told that he was a subject of the meeting. The email also said that other elected officials were removed from the meeting for the same reason.

“No one was notified in advance of these allegations and we are now being denied access to the ‘evidence’,” said McCumber in the email.

Following their closed session discussions at the Jan. 7 meeting, the committee met in open session where members voted on a motion to send the corporation counsel’s allegations to the Sauk County district attorney’s office and the state attorney general’s office for further investigation, said Peter Vedro, committee and board chairman.

With the motion, the committee also granted Vedro the power to subpoena and send to court members of the county board and Sauk County staff at the committee's discretion.

County Board asked to respond

McCumber’s Jan. 9 email addressed this closed session outcome as well, stating that giving the county board chairman that power will cause further damage to the workplace and environment of Sauk County.