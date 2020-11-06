Iron Ridge EMS receives lifesaving tool

Keller conducted a demonstration of the LUCAS 3 during a staff meeting Wednesday night. She showed how to place a patient on a back plate and then connect the upper part of the device to the plate. A suction cup is positioned immediately above the end of the sternum in the center of the chest and compressions can begin. Stabilization straps are used and the hands of a patient are secured for transport.

EMS member Kim Gutschenritter commented that because people often fall unresponsive in awkward places, this device will be able to provide treatment during transport when a responder can’t, such as going up and down stairs or through a hallway. Receiving prompt treatment increases a patient’s chance for survival.

PS Seasoning President Joe Hanni was on hand for the demonstration. He said his family has a long heritage with the Iron Ridge Fire Department and they were happy to be given the opportunity to fill a need.

“You all give an incredible amount of your time, resources and talent. Many years ago I sat in your chair and it’s a lot of work; the training, the calls, the time away from family. We’re all very thankful for what you do for our community,” he said.

Boeck expressed his gratitude to the Hanni family and stressed that more volunteers are always needed. The Iron Ridge Fire Department will be absorbing some of the Woodland Fire Department's territory when that department ceases operation at the end of the year.

