Iron Ridge EMS receives lifesaving tool

IRON RIDGE – A new lifesaving device is being put into action in Iron Ridge thanks to the generosity of a local company.
Iron Ridge Fire Chief Jason Boeck said that first responders will begin training on the LUCAS 3 chest compression system next week. The device was donated by the Hanni family, owners of PS Seasoning, in memory of Ken Hanni who died last fall. He was a member of the Iron Ridge Fire Department with 45 years of service.
The LUCAS 3 delivers high-performance, continuous chest compressions that provides benefits both to the cardiac arrest patient and the resuscitation team.
Iron Ridge EMS Captain Kelly Keller said the easy-to-operate piece of equipment will prove to be especially helpful to their rural department.
“We have a lot of EMS experience we just don’t have a lot of members, which is typical for a small town,” she said. “This alleviates the need for a responder to do CPR and it constantly gives good CPR. People get tired very quickly doing compressions.”
Keller mentioned that several other nearby fire departments currently have a LUCAS device in use, such as Hustisford, Hartford and Mayville.
The device is lightweight, fits into a backpack-size hard case that can easily be wiped down and includes a back-up battery.
Keller conducted a demonstration of the LUCAS 3 during a staff meeting Wednesday night. She showed how to place a patient on a back plate and then connect the upper part of the device to the plate. A suction cup is positioned immediately above the end of the sternum in the center of the chest and compressions can begin. Stabilization straps are used and the hands of a patient are secured for transport.
EMS member Kim Gutschenritter commented that because people often fall unresponsive in awkward places, this device will be able to provide treatment during transport when a responder can’t, such as going up and down stairs or through a hallway. Receiving prompt treatment increases a patient’s chance for survival.
PS Seasoning President Joe Hanni was on hand for the demonstration. He said his family has a long heritage with the Iron Ridge Fire Department and they were happy to be given the opportunity to fill a need.
“You all give an incredible amount of your time, resources and talent. Many years ago I sat in your chair and it’s a lot of work; the training, the calls, the time away from family. We’re all very thankful for what you do for our community,” he said.
Boeck expressed his gratitude to the Hanni family and stressed that more volunteers are always needed. The Iron Ridge Fire Department will be absorbing some of the Woodland Fire Department's territory when that department ceases operation at the end of the year.
