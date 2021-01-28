Iron Ridge man found guilty of possession of a firearm by a felon

JUNEAU — A 28-year-old Iron Ridge man was found guilty on Thursday of possession of a firearm by a felon.

James Griswold entered a no contest plea to the felony charge. Dodge County Circuit Judge Martin De Vries found Griswold guilty and withheld sentencing. Griswold was placed on probation for 36 months. As conditions of his probation, he must serve 90 days in jail, undergo an AODA assessment and mental health assessment. He must maintain absolute sobriety and may not enter any establishment whose primary business activity is the sale of alcohol. He must maintain full-time employment and/or school. He may not have any violent or abusive contact with anyone.

Two misdemeanor charges were dismissed but read into the record.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to the criminal complaint, Beaver Dam police responded around 10 p.m. on July 10 to a home in the 300 block of Grove Street for a report of man with a handgun. Griswold was found near the home punching his truck. He did not have a handgun on his person when searched by police and denied having a gun. The complaint states that Griswold appeared to be intoxicated.

Griswold allegedly told officers that he had a disagreement with his girlfriend. According to the criminal complaint, the woman had told police that she had grabbed the handgun off of the truck and put it in the garage.