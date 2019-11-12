TOWN OF IRONTON — An equipment shed in Ironton is considered a total loss after it was destroyed in a fire during the early morning hours of Nov. 10, according to fire officials.
Reedsburg Fire Chief Craig Douglas said the department responded to the call for a report of a barn fire at 3:30 a.m. Nov. 10 at S3175 White Road in the Town of Ironton. Upon arrival fire officials discovered it was a machine shed used for storage of equipment and a workshop, he said. Douglas said the shed was “pretty much totally destroyed” by the time fire officials arrived on scene.
Douglas said the cause of the fire is unknown due to the heavy fire damage and there were no injuries. Loss of equipment includes several pieces of farm machinery including a couple of skid steer loaders, a round baler, an ATV and other miscellaneous tools. The cost of the damage isn’t known and no foul play is suspected at this time, he said.
Sauk County Sheriff Deputies also responded on scene and mutual aid was requested from Cazenovia and La Valle Fire Department’s. Ray Zobel and Sons also assisted at the scene, he said. Douglas said the fire remains under investigation.
