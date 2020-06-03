'It's like a bomb went off': Storm slams Columbia County

Columbia County has so far taken 151 emergency calls of weather-related damage following a severe thunderstorm Tuesday night.
They include reports of lost power, at least 57 trees blocking roadways, trees on homes and downed power lines.
“It is advised to use caution while traveling the rural roadways especially at crests of hills and blind corners until the roadways can be cleared,” Sheriff Rodger Brandner said.
City arborist Emmett McCarthy spent Wednesday morning sawing branches off of several downed trees at Goodyear Park in Portage.
“It’s like a bomb went off,” McCarthy said of the trees. “I mean, this park is just completely devastated.”
Fortunately, it appeared to McCarthy that no park structures had been damaged. Other good news was that many of the uprooted and downed trees were Ash trees that needed to be removed in the next one to two years due to the emerald ash borer, he said.
Pardeeville School Board member Tim Kath reported extensive damage at Chandler Park, including to its baseball and softball field dugouts.
“They’ll need to be rebuilt or refurbished,” Kath said of the dugouts, “and it will sure take a lot of volunteer hours.”
About half of the Chandler Park’s “Dream Court” basketball court had also been rolled up by the wind.
Portage residents Patricia Harvey and Edward Thomas were nearby when a large tree fell across East Conant Street in Portage.
“It just kept cracking and cracking but didn’t take long and we all heard it crash,” said Harvey, who works at Infinite Ability assisted living center in Portage. “This year has just been terrible. Between the virus and the looting, what else is going to happen this year?”
Thomas lives at The Ram in Portage and said he was without power from 8 p.m. until sometime after midnight. “The wind had just picked up like crazy,” Thomas said of the storm before he lost power.
West Cook Street resident Mike Bush lost a storm door at the back of his house and also had damage to his storm window. He spent about two hours picking up the branches and sticks in his front yard and agreed with Harvey that 2020 couldn’t get much worse.
“It seems like the bad blows just never end, right?” Bush said. “I hope we don’t get many more storms like this, but I think it’s only just starting.”
City Department of Public Works employee Elliott LaBelle guessed it's the worst storm Portage has experienced in about three years as he and his crew cleaned up a large downed tree that stretched across East Pleasant Street.
“Man, I really don’t know how long this is going to take,” LaBelle said of cleaning up. “All the trees being down is probably the worst part of it.”
Follow Noah Vernau on Twitter @NoahVernau or contact him at 608-695-4956.
