'It's like a bomb went off': Storm slams Columbia County

About half of the Chandler Park’s “Dream Court” basketball court had also been rolled up by the wind.

Portage residents Patricia Harvey and Edward Thomas were nearby when a large tree fell across East Conant Street in Portage.

“It just kept cracking and cracking but didn’t take long and we all heard it crash,” said Harvey, who works at Infinite Ability assisted living center in Portage. “This year has just been terrible. Between the virus and the looting, what else is going to happen this year?”

Thomas lives at The Ram in Portage and said he was without power from 8 p.m. until sometime after midnight. “The wind had just picked up like crazy,” Thomas said of the storm before he lost power.

West Cook Street resident Mike Bush lost a storm door at the back of his house and also had damage to his storm window. He spent about two hours picking up the branches and sticks in his front yard and agreed with Harvey that 2020 couldn’t get much worse.

“It seems like the bad blows just never end, right?” Bush said. “I hope we don’t get many more storms like this, but I think it’s only just starting.”