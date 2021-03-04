Jagler skips 13th State Senate district candidate forum

The candidates in the race to replace Scott Fitzgerald in the State Senate appeared in a virtual forum Wednesday evening, minus one.
Four candidates are on the ballot April 6 in the special election for the 13th Senate District: Republican John Jagler of Watertown, Democrat Melissa Winker, Ben Schmitz of the American Solidarity Party and self-described "Trump Conservative" Spencer Zimmerman.
The forum was hosted by the Watertown Branch of the American Association of University Women and Watertown TV. Moderator Jill Nadeau said Jagler declined the invitation to appear at the forum, which did not go unnoticed by the other candidates. He did not respond to messages for comment by publication time.
Schmitz said it's time to make room for more political parties, including with ranked-choice voting.
"Now, more than ever, we must listen to each other and sincerely consider other opinions," he said. "Dialogue and honest open discussions with others is the starting point to healing our divisions. We have to listen without condemning. We have to to try to understand each other. We have to ask questions. We have to let others challenge our opinions."
He also said that law enforcement have to be given the standards and tools to conduct their jobs with statewide direction. Schmitz said that he is passionately pro-life and that the state and national debt have to be addressed.
Winker said she will always show up.
"[I] will put our safety, our jobs and our community first in everything that I do as your state senator," she said. "I believe in common decency and our ability to love and care for each other. This strengthens our community."
Winker said that her faith has taught her to love others as ourselves, not create division. She said that her respect for the dignity for everyone, not just the wealthiest, drives her to support policy that is compassionate and fiscally responsible. Winker said that she knows we can do better.
Zimmerman emphasized his support for term limits.
"We need to make sure that the elected officials are held accountable and face the voters," he said. "If they won't face the voters, then they should be voted out of office."
The three candidates at the forum discussed several issues, including the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Health orders in Wisconsin have ben struck down or often go unenforced.
Winker said we need to be guided by a compassionate and expert response with a unified response that can build the economy and education system back safely.
She said current Republican legislators have taken an anti-science stance, noting that they failed to meet and used taxpayer money to sue over mandates from Gov. Tony Evers.
Zimmerman said that the "lockdowns" need to end and said that undocumented immigrants crossing the border present a COVID-19 threat.
Schmitz said that the legislature did not respond well to support businesses that were shut down, needing to do more, and that there needs to be a unified response to emergencies. He also said that the governor abused his power by issuing a new emergency order right after the legislature repealed one last month.
The candidates also discussed electoral issues.
Zimmerman emphasized the issue of ballot placement and making sure that candidates are listed randomly on ballots and said that electronic election systems need to be secure. He claimed there was widespread fraud in the November election, which has been proven false repeatedly and has been denied by both Democrats and Republicans.
Schmitz called for redistricting based on a mathematical formula while taking geography into account as a method of nonpartisan redistricting. He said current nonpartisan methods are actually biased and end up being partisan.
He said he has assisted clerks in past elections and couldn't imagine how someone could commit mass fraud in the election and said absentee voting is a legitimate way to vote, but that political groups collecting votes presents a concern.
Winker said that Wisconsin is one of the most gerrymandered states in the country and that the Republicans have rigged the maps, meaning that the will of the people can be easily ignored on issues like Medicaid expansion. Republicans in Wisconsin have won legislative majorities in every election since 2012 under the maps they drew, even if Democrats win the popular vote.
She noted that there was bipartisan agreement among election and security officials across the country that the November election was safe and secure. She said attempts to limit voting are un-American and that voting access should be expanded, such as with automatic voter registration.
On education, Winker said that she believes in school choice, but does not support taxpayer dollars going away from the main public school system where every student has a slot, which she said needs investment back at historic levels. Schmitz said there needs to be investment in schools, but not every student fits in the public school setting and may need financial help accessing other types of schools such as with a voucher system.
Zimmerman said schools need to be opened again and children are being taught to "cancel" Christopher Columbus and that socialism is better than capitalism.
The candidates also discussed issues like internet access in the district, roads and transportation and economic development. A recording of the full forum is available at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y82olhmqXrg.
John Jagler of Watertown is a real estate agent and co-owns a dog treat business. He is currently seated in the 37th district in the State Assembly.
Schmitz of the Sun Prairie area served in the National Guard and runs a business software consulting firm. He is a political newcomer.
Winker is a fourth-generation Oconomowoc resident, a small business owner and has been an educator for over 18 years. She has previously run for State Assembly.
Zimmerman of Janesville has served in the Air Force and works in transportation. He has previously run for multiple offices around the state.
