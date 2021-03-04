Jagler skips 13th State Senate district candidate forum

Zimmerman said that the "lockdowns" need to end and said that undocumented immigrants crossing the border present a COVID-19 threat.

Schmitz said that the legislature did not respond well to support businesses that were shut down, needing to do more, and that there needs to be a unified response to emergencies. He also said that the governor abused his power by issuing a new emergency order right after the legislature repealed one last month.

The candidates also discussed electoral issues.

Zimmerman emphasized the issue of ballot placement and making sure that candidates are listed randomly on ballots and said that electronic election systems need to be secure. He claimed there was widespread fraud in the November election, which has been proven false repeatedly and has been denied by both Democrats and Republicans.

Schmitz called for redistricting based on a mathematical formula while taking geography into account as a method of nonpartisan redistricting. He said current nonpartisan methods are actually biased and end up being partisan.

He said he has assisted clerks in past elections and couldn't imagine how someone could commit mass fraud in the election and said absentee voting is a legitimate way to vote, but that political groups collecting votes presents a concern.