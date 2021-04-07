Jagler, Winker, Schmitz thank voters in 13th Senate District

Winker said in a statement that she has deep respect and gratitude for the countless volunteers and supporters for her campaign. She said the work will continue for compassion, honesty, equity and a bright future while doubling down on opposition to gerrymandered maps.

"We did not win the race, but we have represented the values of Wisconsinites with honor," Winker said.

Schmitz also thanked his supporters.

"I'm disappointed by the number of votes received and the entrenched partisan divide in this district," he said in a statement. "Nonetheless, I hope and believe that the work we did here will help to shape the future for the better."

Zimmerman did not return messages seeking comment. In the 2018 general election in Wisconsin, Scott Fitzgerald won the 13th Senate District with 59 percent of the vote.

Write ins

Local elections featured a few races with significant write-in candidates on Tuesday.

Write-in candidate Josh Maas will now occupy the District 1 seat on the Horicon Common Council after defeating long-time incumbent Susan Hady 95 votes to 83.

Nobody was on the ballot for the town chair seat currently held by John Kuzniewicz in the town of Beaver Dam. Town Clerk Kristine Klodowski could not be reached to provide results. There were 200 write-in votes.