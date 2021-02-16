Jagler wins Republican primary for Wisconsin's 13th Senate District

John Jagler won the Republican primary in the race to replace Scott Fitzgerald in the 13th State Senate district.

Jagler, R-Watertown, currently represents the 37th Assembly district. He defeated former State Rep. Don Pridemore and businessman Todd Menzel. The Associated Press called the race around 9 p.m.

"I'm glad that the voters on primary night decided that my campaign of talking about actions that I've done and actions that I want to do resonated with them," Jagler said Tuesday night.

He said he is moving full steam ahead to April and said Act 10 and billions of dollars in spending will be on the ballot after hearing Gov. Tony Evers' budget address the same night.

Menzel congratulated Jagler and said he was happy with the results of a campaign that started only about two months ago. He said the campaign was a huge learning experience and he enjoyed the experience of meeting people in the district. Menzel said he was glad to see voters out there who were willing to put their trust in a newcomer.

"It just goes to show that anyone can get into that public sector or the political arena. I really encourage anyone to try," Menzel said. "Don't count me out in future races because this is only the beginning."