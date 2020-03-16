James Sempf desires to protect the community while running a positive campaign

Dodge County Assistant District Attorney James Sempf hopes a positive campaign with a focus on protecting the community will lead to voters choosing him on April 7.

Sempf and Waupun attorney Kristine Snow are seeking the position of Dodge County Circuit Court Judge after Judge Steven Bauer retired.

Sempf was hired by Bauer 14 years ago, when Bauer was the District Attorney of Dodge County.

“I first had the idea from a law professor that was impressed with my aptitude and said that they needed good prosecutors,” Sempf said.

He said he served many important roles for the district attorney’s office including sensitive crimes.

“In 2006, domestic violence did not have the awareness that it does now,” Sempf said. “Back then I was given the load of those cases probably because no one else wanted to do them.”

Sempf and his wife, Karen, reside in Mayville. He graduated from West Bend West High School. He went on to receive an undergraduate degree in political science from UW-Madison. He received his law degree from Valparaiso School of Law in Indiana.

