James Sempf desires to protect the community while running a positive campaign

Dodge County Assistant District Attorney James Sempf hopes a positive campaign with a focus on protecting the community will lead to voters choosing him on April 7.
Sempf and Waupun attorney Kristine Snow are seeking the position of Dodge County Circuit Court Judge after Judge Steven Bauer retired.
Sempf was hired by Bauer 14 years ago, when Bauer was the District Attorney of Dodge County.
“I first had the idea from a law professor that was impressed with my aptitude and said that they needed good prosecutors,” Sempf said.
He said he served many important roles for the district attorney’s office including sensitive crimes.
“In 2006, domestic violence did not have the awareness that it does now,” Sempf said. “Back then I was given the load of those cases probably because no one else wanted to do them.”
Sempf and his wife, Karen, reside in Mayville. He graduated from West Bend West High School. He went on to receive an undergraduate degree in political science from UW-Madison. He received his law degree from Valparaiso School of Law in Indiana.
While Sempf said he is aware becoming a circuit court judge requires a bit of learning for anyone who sits behind the bench, he said with being a prosecutor he has learned from some serious outcomes of trials and knows that sometimes prison is needed in order to keep the area streets safe.
“I already have the judgement to determine if the person is a predator and has to be in prison,” Sempf said.
However he has also worked with the TAD program and knows that there is time when treatment is needed rather than a lengthy punishment.
“I really do understand the impact of a judicial decision on a person’s life,” Sempf said. “If you are sending them to 40 years in prison there will be an impact.
In 2018, Sempf was named Dodge County Public Safety person of the year. Sempf was nominated by Fox Lake Prison Warden Randall Hepp and Dodge County District Attorney Kurt Klomberg for his work prosecuting Alex Wouts.
Alex Wouts is currently being housed in Airway Heights Corrections Center in Washington. He was sentenced to 35 years of initial incarceration and 25 years of an extended sentence. Wouts was found guilty on May 17 of five counts of second-degree sexual assault by correctional staff. A jury returned the verdict after a three-day trial.
Sempf said his goal was not to get an award, but he knew he had a responsibility to keep Dodge County safe.
He said he wants to run a positive campaign.
“I said I would run a positive campaign, and I want to keep my word,” Sempf said.
Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.