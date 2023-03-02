The April 14, 1957, issue of the Wisconsin State Journal featured nearly an entire page to the oldest dude ranch, and probably the largest in Wisconsin. Woodside Ranch near Mauston, at that time, included 700 acres and 26 cottages and cabins, besides rooms in the main ranch house. It seemed people liked to ride horses, wear cowboy hats and Levis, sit on fences, eat grub, square dance, and “rough it”! At the end of the day, however, the city cowboys and cowgirls appreciated the 20th century accommodations which the ranch offered. Woodside Ranch offered a swimming pool, hayrides, fishing and even a ski hill for winter fun. In the 1950s, ranch guests numbered more than 1,000, mostly from Chicago and other big cities. W. H. Feldman started the ranch in 1925, with the help of his children. Nearly 90 years later, the ranch changed hands. It is still advertised as the Midwest destination for experiencing western life. Today, some new attractions include a modern sports complex.

The week before, our county was bursting with pride when Donna Walter, eighth-grader from Cattail Valley country school in the Town of Lemonweir, won the state spelling bee. She spelled “bourgeoisie” after the runner-up had missed it, and continued with “proletarian” to cinch the state championship. She can claim the title of the only country school student in Wisconsin to win that honor, ever. Her father, Art Walter was a farmer, and her mother, Nadine, had a bookkeeping-tax office in Mauston. She won a trip to Washington, D.C. to represent Wisconsin in the national spelling contest. The victory for Donna Walter established a county claim for supremacy in the spelling field as Bob Suszycki was crowned champion speller in the state in 1954.

September 1957, the county played host to an estimated 40,000 people attending Wisconsin Farm Progress Field Days. The event, two years in the planning, took place on 900 acres of a nine farm area south of Mauston close by Highway O. Winners of the soil judging event were from West Bend. A girls’ team composed of Jean Shelton, Rita Walsh and Jo Moriarity of Juneau County finished well above average. Three out of five of the state plowing titles went to Juneau County men. Expert plowmen of the county were Homer Clark, Wilfred Schroeder, and Elroy youth Erwin Schultz. Wagon trains transported visitors to 47 field demonstrations and back to the 27-acre Tent City packed with the latest farm equipment and supplies of an up-to-date rural agriculture operation. The weatherman smiled on the event. Bethany Lutheran, St. Patrick and Mauston Methodist operated the three major food stands in the Tent City area. More than 1,000 homemade pies and 18 bushels of potato salad were consumed from one stand; 700 pounds of hamburger, and 3,250 chickens sold at another; 1,000 pounds of baked potatoes and 2,200 bags of chips rounded out the main sales at the local food stands. The 1957 Farm Progress Days were deemed a success.