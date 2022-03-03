JCHS HISTORY COLUMN: An Ice storm in 1922 and tragedy strikes a Ukrainian youth camp

Ice storm of 1922 takes a tollExactly a century ago, one of the worst ice storms in this area’s history took place. Feb. 22. 1922, the sleet, ice storm spread a wide swath from Milwaukee to Winona, Minnesota. Shortly after noon that Tuesday, it started to rain, a downpour really, with the temperature on a downward slide. By evening, the rain turned to sleet and ice. By morning, hardly a utility pole was standing. Streets were bottlenecked with downed trees, fallen transformers, and power lines. Medical doctors were overwhelmed taking care of people with broken bones from falling, especially fractured wrists. Horses were falling to the street, some suffering broken legs. Without power, folks had to go back to a primitive way of living. Surprisingly, local electric workers had local business sections up with power in a few days.

Train crews informed locals what effect the storm had along the routes. All felt heartbreak from loss of nearly 100% of the trees.

Within a day or two, local photographers advertised postcards and pictures of the storm. Dozer Studio of Necedah and Bauer of Mauston among them. An assignment for seventh and eighth grade students in Necedah included writing poems, the story of the storm in verse. Several showed great expertise in writing.

Tragedy at Ukrainian youth camp A mile south of the Point Bluff Bridge, in the town of Marion, the Ukrainian Youth Camp Organization owned more than 300 acres along the Wisconsin River. Involvement in the camp were mainly families of displaced Ukrainian families from Minnesota, Illinois and Ohio. Their residence was most often in a large city, due to employment, and parents had concerns for the youth playing on busy streets. The organization had camps in the east, west, far west United States and Canada, so the Aren’s property seemed a perfect fit in the Midwest, with the purchase being made in the late 1950s.

The camp, not affiliated with Boy Scouts, used the similar structure in their organization. Recreation acreage with plenty of area free of busy streets, and the river for water activities was ideal. June 30, 1960, started out as a lovely summer day so plans for evening physical water training was set up to cross the river. A 21-year-old lead counselor headed the line of boys. With a rope tied around his waist, and each of the 18 boys attached within the lead and 16-year-old counselor bringing up the end of the line. Leaving camp at 8 a.m., all went well at the onset until the 21-year-old lead stepped into a deep hole; the rope broke, disengaging the chain of boys, sweeping them down the swift river. Shouts were heard from the counselors, “SWIM TO SHORE!” The dreadful news spread quickly. Soon, authorities, volunteers, boaters with outboards joined the search. By midnight, eight boys were found on an island and four out by the highway, leaving six missing. The search started again at 4 a.m. with planes from Volk Field, helicopters from Camp McCoy, now Fort McCoy, joining hundreds of volunteers from 12 counties. All fearing the worse and hoping for the best.

Dragging operations were very difficult due to varying depths of the river, swift current and sand bars. Two bodies were recovered by Mauston’s John and Lester Emery, and New Lisbon’s Ron Ormson during the second day of dragging. Later that day, three Black River Falls conservation wardens located the third body, four miles downstream from the point of drowning. The camp director, Dr. Vladir Pomerick, offered rewards in locating the three remaining bodies. Searching continued on a smaller scale for weeks. Aside from searchers, local organizations, church workers and businesses turned out to make sure volunteers were fed. It was reported Sheriff Ripley’s wife Arlene made and delivered hundreds of sandwiches to searchers.

In July 1961, a fourth body was recovered many miles down the river. August 1962, a fifth body was recovered, identification being made from dental records. This boy’s mother had been the camp cook.

Shadows of heartache and sorrow for the loss of these six Ukrainian boys lives on.