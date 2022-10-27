JCHS HISTORY COLUMN: Changes in Juneau County

Change is inevitable, thus, the recorded history of Juneau County reveals this to be true. The week before Christmas in 1924, a public Ku Klux Klan meeting was held in the opera house in Mauston. An address was made by a speaker of that organization. That same month, Dr. Hess, Sr., started making house calls with a machine which is half sleigh and half automobile. It goes in weather 30 degrees below zero and over drifts. Runners take the place of front wheels and there is added to the rear wheels of a Ford tractor a caterpillar arrangement which assured proper traction. This machine sounds like a forerunner of snowmobiles.

Smart’s Grove, in New Lisbon was leased for a campground in 1923. Card games, parking of horses by horse trader, etc., all cast a reflection on the camp site, as well as the community and will not be allowed. Much improvement and enlargement of acreage has taken place over the years, giving New Lisbon reason to boast of a first-rate campground. That same year, Had Smith, who owned acreage near New Lisbon, surely must have felt honored when he became host of Gov. John J. Blaine, and the 105th Cavalry of Wisconsin National Guard, plus the New Lisbon Methodist Sunday School picnic. There were 375 men with the Cavalry and 400 horses. The men all “ate pie” with the Methodist picnickers. The Cavalry, arrived from the northeastern direction on their way to Camp Williams. A few days later, fully 25,000 people, one of the largest ever gathered there, flocked to Camp Williams to witness the military ceremonies of Governor’s Day. For years, Governor’s Day at Camp Williams had the most drawing power of any event in the area. At that event, the Presbyterian Girls Chorus of Mauston gave a 30-minute concert with the program.

The Girls Chorus, under the direction of A. J. Rice, rendered a program broadcast over radio station WIBU from the Portage studio in February of that year. Word had spread of the remarkable talent of the chorus, thus they were in demand to perform throughout nearby counties such as the Community Religious Service at Sparta

In 1944, a newly organized school dance orchestra in Mauston put on dances after the football games. The orchestra was composed of John Steffen and Jack Spaulding, cornets; Jean Crandall, Russell Robinson and Bill Hageman, saxophone; Jack Gaedke, drums; Gordon Betts, piano; Virginia Curtis, clarinet; and Bill Kastner, vocalist. Hageman was only about 11 or 12 at this time, he however exhibited exceptional talent with the saxophone. He went on to perform in well-known bands in Wisconsin.

The last county fair in Wisconsin is the Vernon County Fair in Viroqua. In the 1940s, one feature of that fair was a Friday night football game between Mauston and Viroqua.

Pat Powers was appointed captain of the Mauston team by Coach Olson.

When World War II took place, often a service flag was hung in the front window of the home of parents of sons or daughters in the armed service. It was with pride the family let the world know their son or daughter was serving in the war. What is believed to be the only six star service flag in the county, if not in the state, occupied the window of 518 Tremont Street in Mauston where resided C. R. Fosbinder, who has six sons in the service of their country. However the Pagel Family of Wonewoc also took great pride in the six star service flag in their window representing six sons serving in the war. If a star on the flag was gold, it indicated a person serving in the war had been killed.