JCHS HISTORY COLUMN: Dawes made the infamous ride with Paul Revere

On June 7, 1635, the first of the American generations of Dawes arrived in Boston from Sudbury, County, Suffolk, England. A tiny vessel sailing about April 10, disembarking a full load of emigrants, some close to death from two months of nausea. A healthy one was 15-year-old William Dawes. In the course of time, William had a son, Ambrose. Ambrose had a son, Thomas. Thomas had a son, William. William had a son, William Jr., who rode with Paul Revere on April 18, 1775, to warn of the British approach. Almost every school child knows Paul Revere counted the signal lanterns in the Old North Church, then raced on horseback from Boston to Concord warning, “The Redcoats are coming!” Revere became famous for his midnight ride on the eve of the American Revolution largely thanks to the poetry of Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, “Listen my children and you shall hear of the midnight ride of Paul Revere.” Longfellow, in the interest of rhyming, likely did not include Dawes in the ride for that reason. As early as 1817, many of the Dawes family members had relocated to Malta, Ohio.

Henry Dawes, grandson of William Jr. came to Mauston, and on May 18, 1855, recorded extensive land purchases in Seven Mile Creek. Henry Dawes made arrangements to enter his two sons, Ephraim and Rufus, at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. The summer of 1858, the two boys spent at Mauston helping “clear” the Dawes farmland. Soon a large new home was erected on the farm. This house still stands several miles south of Mauston on Highway K at the top of Keegan Hill. It is known as the Shelton place. Henry Dawes was elected as Juneau County coroner and served on the county board. He also owned land in the town of Wonewoc. When the War Between the States became a reality, President Abraham Lincoln issued a call for volunteers, “To Arms!” This call to rally did not go unanswered in Juneau County. Within five days, 47 men answered the call at a meeting in Langworthy’s Hall, located near the site of McKinney’s Store. On July 6, 1861, 94 men boarded the train for Camp Randall in Madison, among the enlistees was John Holden from Wonewoc, who had walked 16 miles to join the company of Lemonweir Minute Men. Before leaving, Rufus Dawes was selected as captain of the company. Rufus Dawes went on to become a superior officer in Company K of the 6th Regiment during the Civil War. After the War, he spent most of his life in Ohio, where he was elected as a member of Congress. The last documented visits of Rufus to Mauston were in 1867, when his father died, and 1868, when he closed the extensive estate. He had an auction, the largest ever held, at that time, in the county. Currently, those homestead buildings are listed on The National Register of Historic Places.