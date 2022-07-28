JCHS HISTORY COLUMN: Early days of the Juneau County Fair

The much anticipated first Juneau County Fair was held Oct. 3-4, 1866, at the current location of the present fairgrounds on the south edge of Mauston. The attendance at the early fairs were hampered by hop picking and cranberry harvesting time. A challenge to master during those early years and throughout the more than 160 years to come, has been the weather conditions and the economy of the time.

For the first three decades, the fairgrounds had no electric lighting, therefore no evening activities could be held. Dances and special shows were offered at the Opera House or Anderson’s Hall in downtown Mauston for locals and scores who stayed in local hotels for the duration of the fair. The Agricultural Association elected officers always took pains to provide wholesome family entertainment, not allowing gambling devices or political sectarianism speeches on the grounds.

In 1881, ceremonies on the grounds were held to honor President James Garfield who died after being shot by an assassin. The third day’s activities of the 1901 fair were postponed due to memorial services for assassinated President William McKinley being held at the fairgrounds. The vice president of the United States, Charles W. Dawes attended the 1925 Juneau County Fair. Dawes, his wife, and brothers Rufus, Henry and Beeman rode in a cavalcade that moved from downtown Mauston to the fairgrounds. VP Dawes took to the speakers stand briefly, then attended the historical pageant, with living characters depicting decades of Juneau County history. Much of the play focused on VP Dawes’ father, Gen. Rufus R. Dawes of Mauston who had organized Company K of the 6th Wisconsin Volunteers of which he commanded in the Civil War. The brothers then visited their grandfather Henry Dawes’ grave in Evergreen Cemetery. They also journeyed to his farm on Highway K at the top of Keegan Hill. This property is listed on The National Register of Historical Places.

Rail service played an important role in the success of fairs, especially before auto transportation. In the 1880s, extra boxcars were added to the train to transport residents of surrounding towns to Mauston. In 1927, 23 railroad cars brought the Snapp Brothers’ Show to the grounds. The next year, 35 cars of equipment, instruments, dancers, and costumes left the crowd awestruck with their singing and dancing. Aside from the draw of racing, the strength of horses tested in pull-off contests appealed to the crowd.

In 1911, an Indian pony race together with Indian riders was of high interest to the fair crowd. Baseball games between teams from towns around the county was an attraction to many. The Mauston Indian Baseball team had much drawing power in the teens and 20s.

In the early 1890s, Holstein cattle were now on the premium list. Up until that time, only Jersey, Ayrshire and Devon breeds had been listed. The Barrett family from Camp Douglas exhibited their Holsteins at local fairs, often moving some on to the Wisconsin State Fair. In 1964, the entry that drew the most interest did not enter the gate, but in the stall where their mother was located. A Holstein calf was born to a prize winning cow belonging to Steve Barrett, this calf was named “Luci Baines” in honor of President Lyndon Johnson’s daughter who had been touring the state fair that day. She stopped to pet the calf and chat with the Barretts. She said, “The calf was the highlight of her trip to Wisconsin.” In 1961, three calves were born at the Juneau County Fair.

Auto thrill shows and the demolition derby has proven to be a grandstand favorite for years. The upcoming 2022 Juneau County Fair will highlight demo derbies as well as two nights of Three Hills Rodeo. For more than 20 years, this professional rodeo has thrilled the crowd at the fair.

There is no gate or parking fee at this fair. What a great place to bring the whole family. Enjoy looking at the exhibits, displays, animals and partaking of fair food.