JCHS HISTORY COLUMN: Education in the 1800s

The first school in Juneau County, established in 1851, was located in the Stewart Settlement area in the Town of Lindina. By the mid-1850s, most townships, villages, and cities in the county had an organized school. It was an age of rapid settlement. By 1872, there were 87 country schools, after the turn of the century there were 102. In 1873, William J. Hughes was the teacher in Lone Pine School, Lyndon township. He had 48 children packed into a room about 10 feet by 12 feet. The kids were packed in there “spoon fashion.” Small villages, and unincorporated municipalities had state graded schools, divided by upper and lower grade level students, usually having two or three teachers. Among these schools were Union Center, Hustler, Lone Rock in Orange Township, Fowler’s Prairie in Elroy, and Lyndon Station.

Near the intersection of Highway K and O, southeast of Mauston, stood the small one-room Cattail Valley School, originally called Burr Oak. In 1957, the walls were nearly splitting with pride when 13-year-old Donna Walter won the Wisconsin State Spelling Bee, the only country school student to have ever been credited with that honor in Wisconsin.

Consolidation of schools began with the enactment of the Callahan Law in 1939. Callahan was the state superintendent of Public Instruction in Wisconsin for 30 years. He was the father of Mrs. Herb (Alice) Roswell, long time Mauston High School teacher. By 1962, all rural schools were closed with students required to attend the nearest “Town School.” That meant bussing them if walking distance was more than two miles. Mandatory school attendance until the age of 16 was put in force in 1949. Until then, most families had to pay a fee for their children to ride the bus to high school. About this time, the school bus color was directed to be yellow with black lettering instead of the striped red, white, and blue.

The county high schools were honored to have at least two elected Wisconsin governors as graduates. Orland S. Loomis of Mauston and Tommy Thompson of Elroy. Loomis died a few days prior to his inauguration. Commander, U.S. Navy, Winfield “Scott” Cunningham attended Camp Douglas High School, a graduate Annapolis in 1941, was awarded the Navy Cross, and later promoted to rear admiral. Bertha Thomas, graduated from Necedah High School. In 1895, she graduated from Women’s Medical School Northwest University. She was instrumental in opening the first medical school in Wisconsin for women. She went on to be the first female appointed city physician and health officer in the U.S. Dode Fisk, born near Wonewoc in 1860, attended school there, went on to own “The Dode Fisk Society Circus.” His show performed all over the Midwest and Texas. The circus wintered in Wonewoc. Fiske, also a musician, organized and led one of the first big performing bands in the state. Frank Bunker, a New Lisbon School alumnus, started the F. J. Bunker Ford Agency in 1914, when he was 17-years-old. His agency became the largest dealer of Ford tractors in Wisconsin, in the 1920s. When he died, Bunker at that time, was the oldest Ford dealer in the United States.

The Necedah High School Alumni Association is the oldest in the state, the first one held in 1889.