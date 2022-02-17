JCHS HISTORY COLUMN: Historical Kingston and Mather

The town of Kingston, in the 1930s, was nearly all absorbed into the Necedah National Wildlife Refuge and Central Wisconsin Conservation Area. Named for Necedah lumberman John T. Kingston, the town is nearly all marshland interspersed with slightly higher wooded islands. In the mid-1860s, discovery of the finest stands of white and Norway pine in the state was found north and west of what became the village of Mather. Mather village started in 1883, when the Goodyear Lumber Company built its mill there. A settlement sprung up including a blacksmith shop, dance hall, general store, post office, hotel, warehouse, and school. Mather never had a saloon; however, there was one nearby, just over the county line. A boardwalk was built on steps with two-foot posts, so it wasn’t a struggle to get there.

Land-hungry people who followed the loggers and attempted to farm, soon found the soil to be unproductive for crops. Other sources of income, from this area, included the sale of blueberries, arbutus, wild cranberries, sphagnum moss and wiregrass. Many of the men traveled to northern logging camps to work during winter months. In early 1900, more than 160,000 acres of the swampy wetlands were organized into drainage districts. The presumption was that drainage would enable raising good crops. A Chinese Truck Garden leased 1,000 acres of drained land near Mather, Toy Lung, a graduate of the University of Wisconsin, was foreman. The Truck Garden failed in less than five years.

Olivia Burbank owned the land Mather was built on. She was highly esteemed by neighbors and ever generous to the poor. Having no children of her own, she made sure Mather had a school. Other country schools in Kingston included Oak Grove, Rose, and Meadow Valley.

Mather’s first church was United Brethren in the 1890s. After it closed at the turn of the century, various pastors would hold services once or twice a month. A Strong’s Prairie pastor came faithfully twice a month. The collections being so meager, the ladies organized a quilting bee, sold raffle tickets, raising $12. When the ladies presented that money to the pastor, he said, “I cannot accept money that has been raised by gambling!” Meanwhile, a resident had just donated land for a cemetery, which had to be fenced in. The ladies donated the $12 to the cemetery. When the minister came back to Mather, he said, “He had thought about the money and knew it had been raised in a generous spirit with no thought of gambling, so it will be alright to accept it now!” But, it was gone, and Mather Cemetery still remains.

The highest population of Kingston was 300 in 1900. Numbers have dwindled since. Since bygone logging days, Mather’s population has dipped too. In the mid-1970s, when Donald and Leona Parker and their 18 children moved to Tomah, half of Mather was gone. The family made news when those 18 children bought their parents a first-ever new car, a 1989 Plymouth.

Starting during Depression years, Kingston ladies formed the Helping Hands Society. For many years, the activities of the society was their social life while helping those in need.

Today, Kingston has abundant wildlife and open spaces for all to enjoy.