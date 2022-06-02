JCHS HISTORY COLUMN: Historical markers in Juneau County

The Historical Markers Program began in 1944, when Gov. Walter Goodland thought Wisconsin should educate and inspire its tourists. Historical markers, like any recorded histories, are rooted in the time and place in which they are written, therefore evident in Juneau County markers.

Castle Rock marker 16, erected in 1967, is located on Highway C, one-half-mile east of Camp Douglas. This area was once the bottom of a glacial lake in which castle rock, the buttress, was an island. The area carved by millennia of rushing water, ice, and wind is part of Camp Williams, the Wisconsin State Military Reservation, acquired in 1900. It is the birthplace of the famous 32nd “Red Arrow” Division, named “Les Terribles” by the French in World War I. That division was also very active in breaking through the Japanese lines in World War II.

Wisconsin Military Reservation marker 300, erected in 1991, is located just off the Camp Douglas Highway 94 exit, near the Castle Rock buttress. The original 440 acres was used mainly for rifle practice beginning in 1888. Shortly thereafter, the original tract was enlarged, and became known as Wisconsin Military Reservation, with hundreds of thousands of National Guard training camps conducted there over the years. In 1927, the Reservation was renamed for Lt. Col. Charles R. Williams, the training camp’s quartermaster who is buried on the site. In 1957, the state legislature ordered a portion of the reservation used by the Air National Guard to be named Volk Field in honor of Lt. Jerome A. Volk, the first Wisconsin fighter pilot killed in action during the Korean Conflict. Volk Field has added much acreage to its landing strip over the years, and has been very involved in transporting troops overseas. Volk Field has played a vital role in transporting recent immigrants to Fort McCoy and to other parts of the United States. There is also a Military Museum located at Camp Williams.

The Wisconsin River marker 270, erected in 1982, is located in Rest Area No. 9, eastbound lane of Hwy. 90-94. The river descends 1,071 feet in 430 miles with more than 26 power dams utilizing 640 feet of the fall to produce an annual average of more than one billion kilowatt hours of electric energy. Wisconsin River has earned the title “The Nations Hardest-Working River.”

The second marker in Rest Area No.9, eastbound Hwy. 90-94 near Mauston is, The Iron Brigade 313, erected in 1992. The Iron Brigade became one of the most celebrated units of the Civil War, 1861-1865. Of its five regiments, three came from Wisconsin: the Second, Sixth, and Seventh Wisconsin Volunteer Infantry. The Second Wisconsin suffered the greatest percentage of loss of the entire Union army, and during the course of the war, the Seventh Wisconsin had more men killed in battle than any other Union regiment, many came from Juneau County.

The Sand Counties-Aldo Leopold Territory marker 271, erected in 1983, is located in Rest Area No. 10, Hwy. 90-94 westbound lane. In Leopold’s “A Sand County Almanac,” written in the early 1930s, helps reveal the unsuspected natural riches hidden in these sand counties of Wisconsin. He believed that public conservation efforts had little chance of success unless private individuals felt a strong personal responsibility for the health of the land.

Hop Raising marker 87, erected in 1959, located in the village park Hwy. HH, Lyndon Station. “Keep hopping, hoeing and hoping” said an editorial in 1867, when hops were selling for 50 cents a pound. Pickers by the thousands worked in the fields as the hop culture reached its peak in the mid-1860s, when this area was called “the greatest primary hop district in the United States.” Competition and crop disease brought the short-lived prosperity to a halt by the end of the decade.

Elroy-Sparta State Trail marker 254, erected in 1979, on the trail at the west edge of Elroy. The 32-mile state trail was formerly the mainline of the Chicago and North Western Railway. The conversion from “rail to trail” represented a new concept in recreation development. Utilizing the abandoned rail bed, it was the first trail of its kind to be designated a National Recreation Trail by the United States Department of Interior. The trail is primarily used for bicycling, hiking, and snowmobiling. It links the communities of Elroy, Kendall, Wilton, Norwalk and Sparta.