JCHS HISTORY COLUMN: Indians and George “Daddy” Salter

News of the 1862 Sioux attack that killed hundreds of settlers in Minnesota, sent waves of panic across the Midwest, especially in neighboring Wisconsin. Exaggerated rumors spread rampantly about Indian sightings especially in Monroe and Juneau counties. Guards were sent to New Lisbon and Necedah to lie in wait for the thousand warriors said to be near the villages. The warriors never arrived. The four hundred Indians said to be threatening Monroe County turned out to be a few families of men, women and children. The hundreds said to be on their way to Buckley’s Mill on the Lemonweir turned out to be six men with their families and dogs. However, in the eyes of settlers, by spring 1863, a council was set up between Chief Dandy and Judge E. S. Minor of Necedah. Dandy had good control of his Winnebago tribal issues, further, respected by Whites. Agreement on issues were reached when the astonishing news that Mrs. George Salter of Necedah had been murdered by Indians.

George “Daddy” Salter and his wife ran the Halfway House, an important stagecoach route out of New Lisbon to points north. Salter called his business “Hell’s Delight.” On July 13, 1863, an Indian looking for liquor killed Mrs. Salter when she refused to sell to him. Salter who was working in his field was summoned home where a crowd had already gathered including Sheriff Thomas Naught in. A 13-year-old neighbor, Gus Nooney, was recorded to be the first to find Mrs. Salter’s body with her baby Jimmy lying unharmed at her side. In spite of pleas from some onlookers, and encouragement from others, Salter grabbed the same axe used to kill his wife, took revenge by killing the young man. The next day, when a young Winnebago came searching for his brother, Salter killed him too. A coroner’s inquest was held that day for Mrs. Salter. The Justice Docket on file disclosed the fees charged, Sheriff Naughtin’s fee, $3; Dr. Canfield’s attendance, $3; S.W. Squires use of team of horses, $3; two witnesses, 50 cents each; Jurors fees, $1 each.

Two days later, The State of Wisconsin vs. Several Indians, fees charged, Dr. Canfield attending two Indians, $3; Sheriff fee, $17.34; Witness & Jurors, 31 cents to $1.72 each.

Salter was tried but never convicted for these murders. A year later, he married his wife’s sister. “Daddy” Salter died in 1904, and is buried by his third wife in New Lisbon Cemetery.

As years went on, Gus Nooney was reported to go door-to-door in Necedah to say, “This was the day Old Salter killed the Indians—don’t forget it!” Nooney also arranged for a teacher, Clarence Kolk, to make concrete markers to commemorate the tragic affair. The marker is crudely inscribed: “Mrs. Salter killed here by two Indians. Jo and Jim Dandy, killed by Salter and buried here. This axe handle killed two Indians and Mrs. Salter.” The marker is located on the north side of Highway 80, about six miles north of New Lisbon, visible from the road. It bothered Nooney that some old settlers were buried in the Catholic Cemetery at Necedah “with no marker to bless their graves.” So, he enlisted the same teacher to help move a big wooden hogshead into the cemetery, filled full of cement and when the cement set, knocked off the barrel staves. It sat plump in the middle of the cemetery for years, however weathering has taken its toll, today resembles a crumbled mass.