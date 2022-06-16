JCHS HISTORY COLUMN: Judges of Juneau County

The first election held in Juneau County, formed out of western Adams County, revealed Daniel Schermerhorn defeated S. W. Field by five votes. Schermerhorn served as judge in Juneau County from 1857–1861, and again 1866–1869. The first elected district attorney, Fernando Winsor, had been a judge in Adams County. He defeated Schermerhorn in the next election, serving as the second elected judge in Juneau County for four years.

Charles H. Grote had served as the county’s register of deeds, then clerk of circuit court when he was elected judge in 1870. He served nearly 30 years in that position. Two of his four daughters never married, one serving as record keeper in the courthouse chambers. The second daughter graduated from University of Wisconsin School of Pharmacy, then opened Grote’s Drug Store in Mauston, on the corner of State and Division.

William G. Beebe, born in New Lisbon, served as Juneau County district attorney prior to being elected judge in 1898. He had married Lana Altenberg of Mauston in 1895, and they lived in their beautiful new home on Tremont Street. On Oct. 16, 1904, Beebe invited two of his friends, Elmer Wetherby and Charles Bradley to join him on a trip to New Lisbon in his new gasoline launch. On their return trip on the Lemonweir River, the boat stopped. Judge Beebe got up to refill the tank, lost his balance, fell against the side of the boat capsizing it, throwing the occupants into the water. All wore heavy clothing, shoes and overcoats, Bradley and Wetherby narrowly escaped. Reaching shore about four miles east of New Lisbon, they gave the alarm and help from neighboring farmhouses responded. Less than an hour later, Beebe’s body was located. Judge Beebe was just 36-years-old. Attorney J. T. Dithmar of Elroy, who had served six consecutive terms as district attorney, was appointed to finish out the judge’s term.

Melville L. Bunnell was the only graduate of Mauston High School in 1879, he then taught school in the village of Werner and in Sauk County. He was appointed Superintendent of Schools of Juneau County.

He was elected to that position for 19 consecutive years. Bunnell was elected county judge in the election following Beebe’s death. He was the only Juneau County Judge elected that did not hold a law degree, a position he held for 23 years.

Robert P. Clark of Elroy, served as county district attorney for seven years, before being elected judge. He served in that capacity for 22 years, suffering a stroke at age 62. He had a twin brother, Roy.

William R. Curran served as Juneau County judge for 30 years. Seemingly, law is a Curran “family tradition.” Judge Curran’s two brothers, Charles and Thomas, had law offices in Mauston, then. Thomas Curran went on to be a judge in Milwaukee. Judge William Curran was an uncle to current Judge Paul Curran. Attorney’s William Curran and Catherine Curran Orton are nephew and niece of William R. Curran.

Law seemed to run in the blood of the Brady family also. Wallace A. Brady of Elroy, served as Juneau County judge for more than a dozen years. His brother Attorney William Brady had a law office in Wonewoc for years. John W. Brady, a son of William, was elected Juneau County judge in 1992, serving nearly two terms until his sudden death on March 9, 2003, at age 58.

Dennis C. Schuh was appointed to fill out the term until the fall election of 2004. John Roemer was elected judge in 2004, and held office for 17 years, when he resigned to care for his ill wife.

A few years ago, it was determined, due to the heavy workload, Juneau County needed the services of two county judges. Judge Stacy Smith and Judge Paul Curran currently serve Juneau County.

On June 3, 2022, retired Judge, Roemer, 68, was shot and killed in his home near Mauston. Judge Roemer, a humble, kind man, friendly and good humored.