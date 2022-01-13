JCHS HISTORY COLUMN: Juneau County has a brewing history

In 1866, an enterprising businessman from the village of Germantown built the first brewery in Juneau County. Within a few years, Henry Runkel moved his brewery to Winsor Street in Mauston, by 1874, producing more than 2,048 kegs of beer annually. Charles Ellison and Miller & Hauer were among owners of that brewery until the Volstead Act of 1919 prohibited the operation of such businesses. When Micah and April Playman opened the Gravity Box Brewery, once again local beer made by local people would be available in Mauston.

Located in the 1875 Opera House building on State Street downtown Mauston, where the upstairs 600-seat auditorium was the leading gathering place for the area. Band concerts, dances, lectures and traveling shows were regularly held there. Prior to gymnasiums, high school sports also took place there. After the new 1916 Armory, located north of the railroad tracks at Main and Division Street, burned down in 1917, local guards held their weekly drills there until a replacement building was dedicated in 1954. On summer nights, with the windows open, marching drills could be heard all over town.