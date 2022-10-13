JCHS HISTORY COLUMN: Juneau County in the 1860s

Abraham Lincoln was re-elected president of the United States in 1864. Males in Juneau County voted 726 for Lincoln, with 687 for his opponent McClellan. This took place the same year that Ben Boorman bought Maughs Mill, a huge flour manufactory. In addition, the business included a lumber mill and wool carding shop. The first public building in the county was a jail in Mauston. Boorman furnished material for the building from his lumber mill.

Juneau County had established 68 school districts by the 1880s, enrolling 3,744 students. Teaching staff consisted of five males, and 83 females. The women were not allowed to continue to teach if they married.

With the onset of the Civil War in 1861, Rufus Dawes and John Kellogg organized the Lemonweir Minutemen who became Company K. Plugging the slogan, “Rally, Boys, Rally!,” in a matter of days more than 100 men signed up to serve. When the governor’s office gave orders to meet a mustering officer with a full company, Dawes spent a good deal of time on horseback rounding up his men. They bivouacked in Longworthy Hall in Mauston. This large, half a block long building was located where McKinney’s and the Odd Fellows Hall sits now. Longworthy Hall was razed in 1913.

By 1860, the Wisconsin Supreme Court settled the matter of the Juneau County courthouse situation. It was deemed the recent referendum, on the matter of location, was fraudulent. Therefore, after being located in New Lisbon for a couple years, the county seat remains in Mauston to this day.

During the 1860s, 15 post offices opened in the county. Among those no longer in existence are Sentinel in Summit, One Mile Creek in Lindina, Seven Mile Creek, east side of Creek near Highway 12, Fountain in the township, Waucedah in village of Roger’s Mill; Lemonweir near Lemonweir Mills, Armenia in the township, Mt. Zion in Plymouth, Mather in the village, Duester in Cutler; Pinery, Smith’s Mill, and Beaver Mills all served logging camps, Werner and Zanoni served the village in Germantown.

The 1860s county population was just under 9,000. Citizens shipped 30,000 bushels of wild cranberries from the marshes, all picked by hand, many by Native Americans; 93,000 pounds of hops were shipped from Mauston, with women and young people doing most of the harvesting. The arrival of the railroad in the late 1850s made this possible.

Newspapers of the nation carried the news of “Bloody September” that took place within a territory of a 40-mile radius. Two murders were swiftly followed by two lynchings.

Photographer Schuyler Gates of Kilbourn—now Wisconsin Dells, was attacked and killed by young Patrick Wildrick who was later taken from the Portage jail and lynched by an estimated crowd of 125-150 men. He is buried in Lyndon Station’s Catholic Cemetery. This took place shortly after William Spain got into an altercation with Barney Britt. Spain shot and killed Britt in Portage. A mob of men broke the jail door down, and dragged Spain to the nearest tree and hanged him. Spain was an attorney for many Stewart Settlement families in Lindina in the 1850s, filing land paper, drawing up deeds and legal documents. The fifth murder took place at Lemonweir Mills. Richard H. Davis, owner and operator of the mill, was robbed and found dead near the depot. His murder remained unsolved. The last murder took place on a marsh near Necedah. Frank Provensal, a man of mixed blood, was shot and killed by Bill Dandy, who was the son of the great Chief Dandy. The trial found the jury unable to reach a verdict, the state eventually dropping the charge. Four men murdered and two more lynched, in a 12-day span of time, was a record Juneau, Adams, Columbia and Sauk counties do not care to repeat.