JCHS HISTORY COLUMN: Many changes in the county

Ben Boorman served on the grand jury in the county during the 1869 session. Moses Doyle and Moses Emerson from Lemonweir also served. It was during that year, Boorman sold lumber for the floor, wall and a well at the new county jail. The county paid pauper accounts, by the year, to villages and towns ranging from $324.59 to New Lisbon, and $13 to Lemonweir. Wolf bounties were paid for 42 animals with Henry Sullivan collecting for 10 and Orin Quint for nine. It seemed the town of Summit was a favorite hangout for wolves back then.

Post offices in the county usually had Sunday hours, from 8 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. Weekday hours were usually as early as 7:30 a.m. until 8 p.m. Car dealerships were open seven days a week and every night, often as late as 10 p.m. until the mid-1900s when Wisconsin’s “blue law” was put in force thus ending Sunday and holiday auto sale business hours.

Probably one of the greatest changes, not only in the county, but in the world, was telephone service. In 1937, only 14 subscribers lived in or near Lyndon Station. In Mauston, a large percentage of the subscribers were business places. The largest ads in the phone book that year was B. T. Conway, funeral director, and Ensch & Crandall Funeral Service.

Baseball was the popular sport in schools in the county, and after 1900 it easily became the national sport. By 1894, football started in the county schools. Mauston, New Lisbon having 11 men team; Necedah, Elroy and Camp Douglas often using only six men teams. Boxing was started at Mauston in the early 1940s. This sport drew great crowds to the events, often people who never set foot in the school to witness any other sport. By the early 1960s, the sport was phased out due to the danger of injury to participants.

Another big change today is dignitaries visiting small counties. For years if a presidential candidate came to the county to campaign, it would be a train whistle stop such as Harry Truman’s visit to Elroy in October 1948, or Richard Nixon in 1952. William Howard Taft and Robert LaFollette did whistle stops in Mauston during their campaign. Today, travel would most likely be by plane, or a short distance by helicopter.