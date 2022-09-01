JCHS HISTORY COLUMN: Settlers put down roots in Juneau County

When William Stewart arrived in Juneau County 172 years ago, he spent a night with John Gregory. Gregory settled four miles south of Mauston, in 1848, on the road that would become Highway K. Gregory told Stewart about a beautiful place to settle and live. The next morning, before breakfast, Stewart and his family went in search of the land, a few miles west, located claims and lived there the rest of his life. His original claims consisted of land known as the Zinke farm, Joe and Ed Petrowitz tracts, Wm. Wells & Jos. Smith place as well as the acreage where Stewart’s Chapel is located.

Prior to Stewart’s arrival, inhabitants consisted of native Indians and a few mill hands at Maughs Millls, plus Gregory who had settled two years prior. The valley was rich in agricultural resources with plenty of timber and water. The location of Stewart’s farms, and his pluck, energy and will to overcome the obstacles in the way of any country, made the name “Stewart’s Settlement” familiar to the outside world. By 1851, the settlement consisted of 32 people, more than in Maughs Mills. On the following July 4, the settlement began to feel home-like, happy and prosperous as settlers of that early day could be. A liberty pole, 70-feet high was erected in front of the log school house, the ladies made a flag with the best material to be found in Portage City, reading of the Declaration of Independence, speeches by Stewart and others, followed by a picnic dinner at the close of the ceremonies.

By 1855, some settlers began holding Sabbath School in various homes. Stewart, not being “much on religion” was always obliging and neighborly, and helped spread the word of a service. John H. Curtis of the settlement, inspired three men from Ohio to come to put on religious services in the log schoolhouse. The hymnals were Episcopal, plus one of the ministers was Episcopal. One service was Wesleyan Methodist, another United Brethren, and Universalist in the evening. All was in harmony, and the people scarcely had an idea that they had heard from so many denominations. It was apparent no atheist lived in the settlement.

The first years of the settlement, the nearest town for business, buying and selling goods, was Portage City. Because Stewart had a team of horses, a trip there would include buying bags of flour for many families. Stewart, being a friend of M. Maughs and his son James, encouraged fast development of the village. Then in 1857, the railroad arrived, and Mauston was settled very fast.

The very first settlers lived in slab or log homes. By 1853, Mr. Foot from Delton plastered the first house in Mauston, belonging to James Maughs. Soon many requests for such were received from the settlement also. A Mr. Walker from Delton teamed up with Foot. A great many times, they walked from Delton for the jobs. They were familiarly known as the “Foot and Walker Line!”

I believe the Benjamin Randall farm, settled more than 170 years ago in the settlement, is the only place still owned by that family line.

In 1874, Stewart built his Chapel. For years, it served as a stage coach stop. Stewart also constructed a hotel, no longer standing, for overnight travelers near the intersection of Hwy. 58 and O. The Chapel served as a stop for circuit riding preachers, and Protestant services. As years went by, the building served as a community center for family activities.

The Chapel, now owned by the Juneau County Historical Society will hold its annual rummage sale there from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 8-9 and 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 10. Thousands of Items.