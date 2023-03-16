William DeLapp or DeLap, depending on source, was born July 18, 1870, in a little sod house in Crete, Nebraska, population then, went up to 19. The village was, at that time, surrounded by Native Indians. His father, a Canadian-Frenchman and his mother, of Pennsylvanian-Dutch ancestry, born in New Lisbon, decided to pack up and move back to her family when William was 5-years-old.

A wagon train of 25 units, including a number of other families, decided to try their fortunes in Wisconsin. Elaborate details of great importance had to be worked out in order to protect all passengers against possible emergencies such as hostile Indians guarding their land, wagon breakdowns, shortages of horse feed and food for the travelers. Some unbridged rivers had to be forded. Five weeks of constant travel went by before the small village of New Lisbon came within view of the weary journeyers.

It had been told by pioneering settlers how Bill’s mother, gifted with a melodious voice, sang sweet folk tune melodies to him which he listened to with rapturous attention.

Young Bill finished his public schooling in New Lisbon and at the same time he studied music, receiving his musical education under the tutorship of professionals known as the “Babcock Brothers Trio.” Bill, adhering to principles of moral and spiritual integrity, sang in the local Methodist church choir and was in demand to sing for special occasions.

In 1913, “Singing Bill” signed up with an outstanding show company known as the Model City at Toronto, Canada. This assignment was renewed yearly and extended over a period of seven years, when he decided to go a different route. As time and years rolled on, a list of his engagements included state fairs in Indiana, North Dakota, Minnesota, Illinois, Tennessee and Washington. Exhibition Associations in Canada were part of his wide circuit also. He performed at local fairs, Adams County in 1909, Juneau County in 1916, Monroe County in 1929, and Vernon County in 1918.

Apparently, Bill was not the only family member to fall heir to their mother’s musical gift. A blind brother, a gifted violinist, assisted Bill initially, but he died at an early age. During the early 1900s, a small country band was formed in the town of Cutler, DeLap’s Gloom Chasers Band.

It consisted of two DeLap brothers, Harry and Franklin, playing violins. A brother-in-law, Carl Wulf, played the drums. A cousin, William “Singing Bill” DeLap played his homemade guitar and sang when he was not traveling to fairs and events. The band was named by a friend and neighbor, Chauncy Stewert who worked for the Madison newspaper, drawing cartoons. He painted the band’s name on the drum. The DeLap sister, Bessie, played piano, saxophone and sang.

The drum was donated to the Juneau County Historical Society by the son of Carl Wulf, Harold G. Wulf, and his 11 children on Aug. 24, 2013.

“Singing Bill” was married at Norwalk, in 1894. To this union two daughters were born and they grew up in New Lisbon. Mrs. DeLapp died in 1957, and “Singing Bill” in 1961. Both are buried in the New Lisbon City Cemetery.