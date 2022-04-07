JCHS HISTORY COLUMN: The 1939 Juneau County Records Survey

Coming out of the depression years of the late 1920s and 1930s, it seemed to be the right time to conduct a survey of how historical records were being organized and stored. Wisconsin was one of 12 states belonging to the Midwestern Archivist Group.

A former bank clerk in Friendship, Adams County, joined the Wisconsin Historical Records Survey that commenced late summer 1939. He anticipated doing administrative work in an office. However, Winn McGowan was assigned to visit Juneau County’s 19 town and 14 village clerks. Skeptical at first, he was assured he’d be met with a smile and a handshake. Keep in mind, no advance notice was given of the visit as most people did not own a phone. His 1930s car had its limits too. It seemed proper for him to start out with the county clerk in Mauston where they were in the middle of building a new courthouse. Much of that work being done by the government with Works Progress Administration project workers. The clerk was not receptive to the HRS project considering it a nuisance as was all the WPA paperwork. The friendly janitor did set up tables in the basement by the furnace so working on volumes took place off the floor.

Current records in the village hall in Necedah were surveyed, prior to clerk Leroy Easton escort of McGowan to old records stored at the Necedah bank. Clerk, Mrs. Pech of Finley, was in the middle of doing wash, showed current files, and instructed him of the location of the town hall where all older records were stored saying, “Go right In, the door is never locked!” Roy Scanlan, clerk of Armenia, was on duty in the fire tower at Cranberry Rock. Resting between climbs, reaching the tower, Scanlan informed McGowan the records were in the hall at New Minor.

Town of Necedah, Clearfield, Cutler and Orange were all found to be organized and stored in dry spaces. Kingston files were at Mr. Dewey’s store in file drawers at the bottom of stairs, between the wall and a barrel of vinegar, so drawers could be only partially opened.

Clerk L. J. Nuttal of the town of Lisbon guided McGowan to the granary where a bushel of records were home for families of mice for years. Hustler records were in the bedroom of Clerk John Bolton, which proved to be a warm, comfortable place to work, with more files in the combined jail and village hall. Clerk Chet Carter of Lindina, and Henry Moore of Lemonweir allowed their extensive files to be taken to his Friendship home to be sorted, as did Mr. Heath of Fountain. Even though McGowan brought his lunch every day, Lyndon clerk James Mitchel and his wife insisted he join them for dinner the days he surveyed records there. Dinner was offered three days at Mrs. Greeno’s in Orange and at Mrs. Tom Tracy’s, the Kildare clerk. Clerk James Finnegan set records on a table in his Lyndon Station restaurant, and informed McGowan the other board members were not favorably inclined toward the survey. Mr. Wargowsky, Germantown’s clerk stored his records in the garage.

New Lisbon’s clerk kept the current records at his filling station, older files in the attic room of the power house. Being offered a ladder, McGowan ascended through an un-floored cubbyhole in the attic and located records. When asked how to get to the Plymouth’s clerk farm he was told to go three miles south, then turn left past the third corn field. He was not warned of the McCann Hill. He encountered a flock of turkeys in the middle of the hill, slacking up, he slid backward into a stony ravine, stuck fast between boulders. Luck was that a young farmer with a team of horses saw the predicament and pulled him out. He decided to leave the car and walk. A wise option, as three more steep hills were ahead.

Winter was fast approaching, so he tackled Seven Mile Creek and Summit next. Clerk Art Jannusch’s farm, was located on a crooked and hilly stretch, so McGowan, recalling Plymouth, parked the car and walked even though he expected Jannusch to laugh.

Clerk E. Anthony of Camp Douglas brought out the records after McGowan was required to get permission from all the board members. Mr. Pokorney, of Marion produced his files, even though he was in the middle of mending a pair of shoes. Clerk B. A. Waterman of Elroy had a room in the public library, which proved ideal to work in. Lawrence Hyland, clerk at Union Center, was provided an appropriate work and storage space. The village hall in Wonewoc proved to be an excellent place to work and for record storage.

Some of the survey work took place in unheated town halls, so McGowan carried a box of coal in his car to start a fire. This Historical Records Survey of Juneau County is 1939 is also on file at the Wisconsin State Historical Society. Due to good record storage practices, some history lives on in Juneau County.