In 1850, William Stewart, James Coddington and John Green started Stewart’s Settlement, south of Mauston. Later that same year, Suldal community began when 10 Norwegian families settled west of Mauston, in an area that became known as Norwegian Gap. It was common for families emigrating from Norway to first land in Chicago. From there, traveling by foot to Dane County, many migrated to what became Juneau County. Each adult carrying any belongings they brought plus a child or two. They found plenty of work, logging and mill jobs, plus, each helped the other.

The community called “Suldal” is located in Lindina. It was part of the Norwegian Settlement that ran up the valley to Elroy and was centered on the East Lemonweir Lutheran Church. Suldal was named after a Norwegian town of the same name. Hjalmer Holand wrote in 1908, “all the blue-tinted hills south of Camp Douglas, New Lisbon and Mauston are crawling with Norwegians.” Might I add, “the valleys were too!” In 1898, Theodore O. Felland opened the short-lived Suldal post office to serve the Norwegian Gap community. The office closed in less than five years. At Suldal Four Corner intersection location with Johnson Road, a small village grew. A cheese factory stood on the southwest corner, a feed mill on the northwest corner. A store was across the road on the southeast corner. Ole Johnson managed the store. Gunder Tvedt, Knute Olson and John L. Johnson were assigned to carry the mail from town to the store. Just south of the village was the Plymouth Lutheran Church which had its beginning in 1896. A new church was built in 1897. Up until 1921, four services were conducted in English, and 22 in Norwegian. This became a concern to some of the congregation, so a resolution was adopted. “The pastor may use as much English as he desires after we have had the Norwegian services we desire!”