JCHS HISTORY COLUMN: The county's poor house opens

From the time that Juneau County was formed out of Adams County in 1857, the issue of poverty had to be addressed. Initially, the county might buy 100 to 200 pounds of flour for a large family that was destitute. If children were left without parents, the county might have paid to board them with another family. If in need of clothing, a seamstress may have been hired to make garments for them. Handicapped adults with no family to care for their needs were often boarded by the county. This special account was referred to as “the paupers” financial record in the county’s annual budget. There were no nursing homes or asylums to care for those who had become “charges of the county” until 1885, when the Juneau County Board authorized a committee to purchase a farm and erect buildings for that purpose. The committee purchased 140 acres of land in the town of Lisbon, soon erected buildings, purchased livestock, and furnishings for a working farm. The facility was completed in 1887, and records indicate 25 of the 65 people receiving public support in the county moved there. Although not self- sufficient, it was a productive undertaking for the county.

Proper management of this county home became evident, therefore, among the resolutions adopted by the Juneau County Board of Supervisors stated, “The matron be responsible and in charge of the home and infirmary. The farm manager to be responsible and in charge of the farm. Both, at all times, respect the wishes and direction of the trustee in charge.” In 1921, Claude and Mae Bennet, of rural Mauston, were hired for these positions. In addition to a tremendous work load at the farm, Claude Bennet kept a daily journal of goings on there, which his family kindly shared with me. It appears most of the food for residents was raised on the farm. Planting, weeding, harvesting 200 bushels of potatoes took place annually. The huge vegetable garden was cared for, harvested, and then canned to be served at the three meals a day to residents. Churning butter, often 20 pounds at a time, two or three times a week, as well as butchering a hog or steer monthly. Harvesting rhubarb, currants, strawberries and raspberries resulted in more canning. Electricity was not in most of rural Wisconsin yet, so freezing food was not an option. Chicks were not purchased from hatcheries but setting hens filled that role. In Claude Bennett’s journal, if a specific chore was not mentioned, he wrote, “Tinkered around!” I’ve surmised that could mean he cut wood, or unloaded a ton of coal, shod the horses, or fenced the back forty. The Bennets held down these management positions for seven years. During these years, they spent most of the time at the farm, but if time permitted them to go to their Mauston home, they rode the train back and forth.

In the 1920s, health care workers were not on the staff, therefore Dr. Townsend and Dr. McIntosh from New Lisbon would be called to care for a sick resident. If a resident died and had no relatives to make arrangements, this too, was taken care of by management. There is a cemetery a short distance behind the home, surrounded by farm fields on three sides. Robert V. Allen, the first permanent white settler in the county, coming here in 1837, remained for the rest of his life. Dying in 1889, indigent, with no family, his final resting place is among the nearly 300 graves in the quaint burial ground now called Pleasant Acres Cemetery.

This home was originally call the County Poor Farm, or County Poor House. When the county decided to change the name, they sponsored a contest among the grade schools in the area with the winner receiving a $25 bond. Pleasant Acres eventually was converted into a skilled nursing home, new modern facilities erected and a proper employee/resident ratio maintained.

In the fall of 2001, Crestview Home in New Lisbon, replaced Pleasant Acres as the county retirement facility.