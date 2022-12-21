JCHS HISTORY COLUMN: The events of December's past

Dec. 21, 1944, the New Lisbon post office reached the season’s peak when 15,000 first class mailings were cancelled. In December 1933, Mauston veteran rural mail carrier Earl Potter retired after 31 years of service. He was feted by 35 postal employees who presented him with a rocking chair. Fifty years later, in December 1984, Leo Steiner retired after almost 40 years of mail service to the Mauston area.

On Christmas Day in 1919, a 45-year-old La Crosse man, foreman of a wrecking train, was run over by a railroad car in the New Lisbon yards. He was badly hurt, losing a leg and suffering crushing injuries. He died at the Mauston Hospital the next day.

The day after Christmas in 1935, a Chicago bound Northwest Airways plane was forced down by a snowstorm at Mauston. That same day, high winds that ushered in the storm, tore down the Christmas overhead arches on State Street. The curved span of lights went from the Mauston Bank to the theater, and contained 21large light bulbs.

Business as usual in Camp Douglas on Dec. 13, 1923, when Eugene Buffington left for Centerville, Tennessee, with a carload of horses from the Camp Williams reservation.

Christmas morning in 1925, fire broke out in the Dr. J. S. Hess Sr.’s home on Main Street in Mauston. Heat, smoke, and water did heavy damage to the structure. The family moved into rooms in the old hospital building. Fire destroyed the Havey Brothers feed mill at Lyndon Station on Christmas Day in 1928. All equipment together with a carload of oil meal and a large quantity of bran was completely destroyed.

The Big Store in Necedah, advertised extra sales people will be hired for the huge day and night sales at their store on Dec. 24, 1921. For this “big” day in Necedah, the store will be giving away a grand prize of a $200 Victrola Phonograph.

The worst possible December events occurred in Mauston in 1929, when eight lives were snuffed out in two car-train wrecks. Two brothers and their sister were coming from their Lindina Farm at 5 a.m. to attend early mass at St. Patrick’s in Mauston. The road was covered with ice, the driver saw the train coming, put on the brakes expecting to stop but the car slid onto the tracks and was almost across when struck. Killed was William Smart 40, John Smart 41, and Claire Smart 47. This happened at Strong’s crossing, by the Hospital Thrift Shop.

A few days before, five members of another family were killed at a crossing three blocks west at the Winsor Greenhouse crossing. The Kendall family had been to the Mauston Hospital to visit a young son who had surgery days prior. Killed was the father, William Pennywell, 55; twin daughters, 12; Joseph Hartwell, 60; a brother-in-law, and a cousin, Thomas VanStoik, 30. Injured, but survived was a son, Frank Pennywell, 27.