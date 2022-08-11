JCHS HISTORY COLUMN: The Lyndon Station area

The first election in the village of Lyndon Station took place in 1856, in the public schoolhouse. No ballots or ballot boxes were on hand, so a window was partly raised, the election board was inside the building and the voters outside. A man wishing to vote placed his face at the opening of the window, speaking in a distinct tone, announced the name of the candidate he wished to vote for.

Until the 1870s, logging was the main source of income for most men living in or near the village. As the number of loggers swelled, rivalry for labor increased, resulting in better food being served at the camp. The men were rough and tough, but most hardworking and lawful.

In 1857, the first train slowly moved over the new tracks into Lyndon Station. The tracks, built by brothers John and Edward Fitzgerald, revealed much skill in the workmanship. The brothers then, purchased a large mercantile store in Lyndon. Edward assumed the chief management of the store, married Catherine Quinlan of Mauston, and remained in this area.

John surfaced as an expert in the construction of railways and carved out a fortune for himself by building practically all of the early Burlington lines in Nebraska. In 1869, John and his wife moved to Plattsmouth, Nebraska. The railroad shops were the largest industry in that city. Three years later, the First National Bank was organized with John Fitzgerald as president. Fitzgerald’s block included a fine three-story building he constructed prior to becoming bank president. This Fitzgerald block in Plattsmouth still exists today, and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Fitzgerald also owned more than 4,000 acres of farmland in that region. Mrs. Blake, Mrs. McEntee and Mrs. Toomey, his sisters, and brothers, Thomas and Edward, all lived in or near Lyndon Station.

The arrival of the railroad profoundly changed “business as usual” for the village. The opportunity to travel was more feasible, but more importantly, the matter of receiving and shipping goods resulted in a flood of settlers in the surrounding rural townships. In 1854, David Truell settled on a large acreage in Lyndon Township. Within a few years, talk all over “The States” revolved around the war between the north and south. In August 1862, Truell and his four sons were working in the cornfield when Capt. John Gillespie from Sauk County came walking up the drive. He was on leave from “The War” to recruit for his country. What better place to enlist volunteers than from a farm with four qualifying young sons.

Ferdinand and Edwin joined Company E of the 12th Wisconsin Volunteer Infantry that day. Later John and Warren, the younger brothers, joined Co. E of the 47th and 41st Infantry. Edwin was awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor for his gallantry in action on July 21, 1864, in Atlanta. In spite of being severely wounded himself, his daring actions saved countless lives of comrades. On Oct. 14, 2000, a memorial was dedicated and placed on the Juneau County Courthouse lawn in his honor. He is the only recipient of the Medal of Honor ever to have entered the service from Juneau County. War records refer to this town of Lyndon quartet as “The famous Truell boys of Lyndon.” A sister of the boys married George Eakins. Generations of that family went on to become well-known businessmen in Mauston and New Lisbon.