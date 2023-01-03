JCHS HISTORY COLUMN: The New Year in Juneau County

The year of 1962 started off with Radio Juneau County, WRJC beginning to broadcast. Authorization for programming reached the new station the last day of 1961.

In January 1940, 15 human lives were lost in the deer hunting season of 1939.

Guy Potter of the Town of Cutler shipped two carloads of cranberries by rail out of New Lisbon the first days of 1940.

Good sleighing prevailed in the new year of 1875, therefore, many county farmers started on their annual pilgrimage to Necedah purchasing lumber for building fences and other purposes. Lumber yards in the county towns and villages stock up on every quality of lumber during the first weeks of each New Year.

January seemed to be a good month for farmers to get their supply of wood as it’s noted in local news where saw mills would be located. Hanson Brothers announced they would open a saw mill on the farm of Adelbert Heath in Fountain in January 1909. Will Arens announced his saw mill would be located on the Leon Coles farm in the town of Lisbon, on what is now Highway B, in 1931. Anyone wishing to bring in logs to be sawed do so from January to March.

The Finger turkey farm in the town of Lisbon supplied the market with 35,000 birds in 1959. This compared with 3,200 birds raised on the same farm in the late 1940s.

In January 1929, people noticed the improvements being made at what is known as Bothelson’s Slough between Mauston and New Lisbon. I. T. Eakins of Mauston, owner of the property at that time, is erecting a few cottages on the island to which a bridge had already been built. A filing station will be erected near the highway. Other improvements will be made to make the place attractive and appealing to the tourist trade. The place will be known as “Island Resort.” A cottage or two was used as housing well into the 1990s.

A number of holiday parties in 1909, were held in the third floor of the Mauston Ballentine building. A rug store is in the first level of the building at this time.