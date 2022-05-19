JCHS HISTORY COLUMN: The railroad came to Elroy

In 1872, when the last spike was finally driven in Wonewoc for the Chicago and Northwestern train arrival, Elroy citizens began to worry that Union Center could possibly get a depot.

Later that summer, the Mauston Star reported land had been purchased from E. Hart to place the depot in Elroy. This news was a springboard for Elroy becoming an important railroad center with lines running from three directions meeting there. Elroy eventually had two roundhouses, with 22 stalls. Soon, there were so many railroad workers in the town, thus a need for hotels to house them.

B.F. Smith, George Hopper, O.C. Waterman and C.S. Huntley, in the course of time, owed hotels in Elroy. Before long, a number of other projects including a grain warehouse, a large hardware store, and two saloons being erected, required a side track be put in. In the years following the railroad’s arrival, growth and change continued at a steady pace in Elroy.

Due to the population growth, and the large number of workers at the train station, a hospital was needed. In 1903, Dr. C. S Smith of Elroy founded the first hospital in Juneau County. The hospital, in his very large, two-story home had 10 rooms for patients and an area for surgery. Railroad physicians were on the staff.

On July 16, 1885, four passenger trains carrying more than 2,000 Odd Fellows passed through Elroy on their way to Minneapolis-St. Paul for a convention. The famous Odd Fellow band members were among those on the train. Among other well-knowns to make train stops in Elroy include Richard Nixon in 1952. Harry Truman his wife and daughter Margaret made a stop in 1948. Ten years earlier, baseball great Babe Ruth delighted the crowd with his appearance.

Elroy underwent a record spurt of growth in the 1880s brought on by the arrival of the railroad, becoming Juneau’s first city and its largest incorporated area. This growth slowed down during the early 1900s with Mauston and New Lisbon surpassing Elroy’s population.

The first and only seminary in the county was built in 1873 on the hill in Elroy by the Evangelical United Brethren congregation. It was a two-story building with an observatory and brick veneer siding. The second story was to be an “audience room for religious worship,” when not occupied for school. Due to financial support, the academy was discontinued in 1882.

Knute Hamson, a Norwegian novelist, lived in Elroy for a few years in the 1880s. He was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1920 for the book, “The Growth of the Soil.” He died in 1952, in Norway.

Robert P. Clark served as Juneau County Judge for 20 two years. Judge J. T. Dithmar was also from Elroy.

A unique car restoration business, Elite Heritage Motors, located in Elroy, was owned by the late Richard Braund, who built custom made Duesenberg 11 automobiles. He was also a brigadier general in the Army National Guard. Tommy Thompson, a multiple term governor of Wisconsin calls Elroy his home. Thompson also served in a cabinet post in Washington D.C.

The Elroy Fair, first held in 1897, is unique in that it is not a county fair. It is open to youth and adults from a wide surrounding area for entries and displays. The 32-mile “Grandfather of Bike Trails-Sparta-Elroy” opened in the 1960s. It is visited by thousands annually.