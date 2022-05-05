JCHS HISTORY COLUMN: The saving of Mill Bluff State Park

Mill Bluff is one of six state properties with geological features of the ice age. The park’s sandstone buttes were islands in Glacial Lake Wisconsin during the Ice Age, 12,000 plus years ago. Mill Bluff is one of nine units of the Ice Age National Scientific Reserve. Each year, we see the northern United States altered by the cycle of the seasons, but this has not always been so. During a geologic period, this land did not undergo seasonal changes. Great areas were under thick layers of ice for more than a million years. In at least four major periods of glacial advances, ice covered much of Canada and the northern United States.

In the 1990s, Mill Bluff was one of several Wisconsin State Parks considered for closure to meet budget limitations. When it was learned Mill Bluff was the only one which is part of the Ice Age Scientific Reserve system, a Friends group was formed with artist Henry Klapproth heading it up. First on the Friends’ list, was to contact the Reserve System about the possible closing. It was a surprise to them. This action, by the group, was instrumental in saving the park. During the early 1930s, Mill Bluff was listed as a Roadside Picnic Park with landscape unlike any area east of the Mississippi. Then in the mid-1930s, the Work Progress Administration built 223 stone steps leading to the top of Mill Bluff where an observation deck on the north end offers an excellent view of the park and surrounding area. Years ago, Billie Peardot, the last surviving member of that crew, was interviewed and written up in a newspaper article paying tribute to him and his work in making the park what it is today. “There were no cranes, pulleys or other modern construction technique, it was all human-powered. We hauled bags of cement up the hill. There were only two of us who were able to take bags of cement all the way up there.” He hadn’t forgotten the pull of the staggering weights on his hands, arms, and back; the scraped knuckles, the stubborn resistance of those rocks as he tried to fit their sharp corners and uneven faces into a semblance of a stairway. The A-frame, 50-foot long park shelter made from logs hauled from Fort McCoy was also built by the crew. The legacy of their hard work lives on.